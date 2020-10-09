Digital Imaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, Application and Industry and Geography

Digital Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.85% during a forecast year.



Digital imaging is the process of creating digital images such as printed text and photographs by image machine or digital camera. Increasing demand by government and business agencies to enhance productivity, technological adoption over traditional method is driving the growth in the digital imaging market. Several negative consequences of digital imaging are limiting the growth in the digital imaging market.

Digital Imaging market is segmented by technology, application, industry, and region. Based on the technology digital image market fragmented into LIDAR, machine vision, metrology and radiography. Digital Imaging market

Metrology segment is estimated to reach high growth owing to metrology is widely used in the array of application such as automotive aerospace. For inspecting component and documenting large volume spaces can be easily done by a digital imaging process in metrology segment.

Automotive is expected to reach at the high rate in digital Imaging market during forecast year owing to increasing adoption of new technics over traditional technics in digital imaging drive the market by automotive application. By using digital imaging technics manufactures can enhance productivity by detecting defects and enable predictive maintenance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to reach at the high rate of CAGR in digital Imaging market during forecast year owing to a government of developing economies take initiative in digital imaging in this region. Advancements in terms of digital imaging technic, infrastructural developments, and construction of power plants are expected to boost the growth of the digital imaging market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Digital Imaging System market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Digital Imaging System market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Digital Imaging System market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Digital Imaging System market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Digital Imaging System Market:

Global Digital Imaging System Market, by Technology:

• Machine Vision

• Metrology

• Radiography

• LIDAR

Global Digital Imaging System Market, by Application

• Reverse Engineering

• Inspection

• Surveying

Global Digital Imaging System Market, by Industry

• Aerospace

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Machinery

• Public Infrastructure

• Consumer Electronics

• Semiconductor Fabrication

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

Global Digital Imaging System Market, by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East Africa

• South America

Key players analyzed in the Report:

• GE

• Olympus

• Hexagon

• Cognex

• Nikon

• OMRON

• Ametek

• Matrox

• Teledyne Technologies

• National Instruments

• Keyence

• Canon Inc.

• Microsoft

• Sony Corporation

• RICOH IMAGING COMPANY

• Samsung Electronic As Co.

• Nikon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Kodak

• IBM Corporation

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• Mitsubishi Imaging Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Imaging System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Imaging System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Imaging System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Imaging System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Imaging System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Imaging System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Imaging System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Imaging System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Imaging System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Imaging System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

