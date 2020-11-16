Zverev starts at the end of the season for the best tennis professionals

Two tournament victories in Cologne, entry into the final in Paris: The record of the best German tennis player Alexander Zverev in recent weeks is impressive. Now, the world number seven wants to convince in the season finale.

London (AP) – Tennis player Alexander Zverev wants to successfully end his changing season on the site of his biggest tournament win.

In the ATP final in London, which he won two years ago, the world number seven participates in his first group match in the evening (9 p.m. / Sky). His first opponent is Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev, against whom he lost in the final of the Masters tournament in Paris.

“I’ve always played my best tennis there, I hope I can do it again,” Zverev said of the ATP final. The first match of his group will be played in the afternoon of the second day of the tournament by world number one Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman (3 p.m.).

The top two of the two groups will each advance to the semi-finals on Saturday. The season affected by the coronavirus pandemic ends with the final on Sunday.

Thigh strain limited Zverev to training before the tournament. The 23-year-old from Hamburg was hoping to be ready for his first game. “The ATP Finals in London are a very special tournament. It’s the toughest competition of the year, ”said the US Open finalist. “You have to be very focused from the first shot, and – unlike many other tournaments where the range of players involved is much wider – you can’t approach a single game a little more calmly.

The tournament will take place in London for the last time this year, with Turin hosting it for the first time this fall. “Turin and Italy are generally very enthusiastic about the sport. That’s why I look forward to the upcoming event in Turin, “said Zverev:” But London will always have a very special place in my heart. “