Global Patient Portal Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type , by Delivery Mode , by End User and by Geography

Global Patient Portal Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Patient Portal is an online portal which medical practitioners, Patients, and pharmacists can use anytime to maintain all the data related to patient history, laboratory test reports, discharge summaries, chronic disease medication, recent doctor visits, chronic diseases, current medications, and vaccines information.

Global Patient Portal Market is segmented by type, delivery mode, end user, and geography. Type segment is classified as standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. Standalone patient portals segment is expected to lead the market in forecast period, owing to cost efficiency provided by standalone patient portals compared to integrated patient portals. Delivery Mode segment is divided as web-based and cloud-based. Cloud-based segment is expected to register highest growth during forecast period. Improved efficiency, convenience, affordability, and recent technological advancement will fuel the cloud-based segment growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers are trending the overall Global Patient Portal Market. However, issues related to data privacy & security concerns will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Patient Portal Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increase in geriatric population, easy access, growing demand to improve efficiency, affordability, and government initiatives in the region will fuel the Global Patient Portal Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Patient Portal Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, delivery mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Patient Portal Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Global Patient Portal Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5660

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Patient Portal Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Patient Portal Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Patient Portal Market Are:

• QSI Management, LLC.

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• InteliChart

• Epic Corporation, Inc.

• Medfusion, Inc.

• Greenway Health,LLC

• Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems,LLC (Subsidiary of Quality Systems, Inc.)

• Curemd

• Eclinicalworks

• Cerner Corporation

• Athenahealth

• Mckesson Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

• Healthcare IT Service Providers

• Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers

• Healthcare Institutions/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Centers and Outpatient Clinics)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Patient Portal Market based on type, delivery mode, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Patient Portal Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Patient Portal Market, By Type

• Standalone Patient Portals

• Integrated Patient Portals

Global Patient Portal Market, By Delivery Mode

• Web-Based

• Cloud-Based

Global Patient Portal Market, By End-User

• Providers

• Payers

• Pharmacies

• Others

Global Patient Portal Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Patient Portal Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/5660

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com