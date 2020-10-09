Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Treatment, End User, and Region

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 9.0 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Periodontal diseases are infections of the structure around the teeth, which includes the gums, periodontal ligament and alveolar bone. Periodontal therapeutics are products used in the treatment and diagnosis of periodontal diseases. These products include antibiotics like minocycline, metronidazole, doxycycline, and amoxicillin and locally used antibiotics like atridox, arestin, and periochip. These antibiotics can either be directed to patients orally or delivered directly to dental pockets, without systemic doses.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Periodontal Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restrains

Problem of periodontal disease is a key factor driving the periodontal therapeutics market. Periodontal diseases are of two types such as periodontitis and gingivitis. Periodontal diseases are prevalent in developed and developing countries, affect around XX % of the global population. The global burden of disease study shown over a time span of 20 years and states that severe periodontitis is one of the most predominant diseases across the world. It has frequency of around XX % and approximately XX million people are affected by it worldwide. In recent studies problem of periodontal diseases worldwide has greater than before by nearly XX % from 2016 to 2019 year. Periodontitis a major cause of tooth loss in the adult population across the world i.e., major risk of getting masticatory, edentulous dysfunction and multiple tooth loss. Reasons behind these are affects nutrition, self-esteem, quality of life, and imposes high health care and significant socio-economic costs. Growth in number of diabetic patients across the globe is also backing to the expansion of the market in terms of profit. According to the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP), perople with diabetes are further susceptible to have periodontal diseases, because of the fact that individuals having diabetes are more likely to contract infections. Increasing global burden of diabetes is expected to grow the number of patient with periodontal diseases during the forecast period.Manufacturers in the Periodontal Therapeutics are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Periodontal Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

The periodontal therapeutics market is segregated based on type, treatment, end user, and region. In terms of type, the periodontal therapeutics market is segmented into gingivitis, chronic periodontitis, aggressive periodontitis, necrotizing periodontal disease. By end users market is segmented into dental clinics, hospital and others. In terms of treatment market is segmented into systematic antibiotics, local antibiotics and others. Systematic antibiotics are further sub-segmented into doxycycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and others. Local antibiotics are sub segmented into arestin, chlorhexidine, and others. In terms of treatment local antibiotics and systematic antibiotics segment is expected to exhibit highest global market share at a CAGR of XX % over forecast period.

Periodontal Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Periodontal Therapeutics Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of Initiatives by local governments to improve oral care, especially for persons suffering from untreated dental diseases and provision of knowledgeable dental workforce to address the large unmet needs are projected to drive the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits. Because of exponential rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness among consumers regarding dental health.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Periodontal Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Periodontal Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Periodontal Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Periodontal Therapeutics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Periodontal Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Type

• Gingivitis

• Chronic periodontitis

• Aggressive periodontitis

• Necrotizing periodontal disease

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Treatment

• Systematic Antibiotics

• Local Antibiotics

• Others

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by End Users

• Dental clinics

• Hospital

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, Major Players

• 3M

• Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

• Dexcel Pharma

• Galderma S.A.

• Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

• OASIS Medical

• AFT Pharmaceuticals

• I-Med Pharma Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona

• Biohorizons

• Dexcel Pharma

• Zimmer Biomet,

• Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gilead Sciences

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals

• Novavax, Inc.

• SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc

