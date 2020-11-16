Bierhoff with messages before the game against Spain

The German national football team travel to Seville for the decisive Nations League group match against Spain on Monday. Oliver Bierhoff previously spoke about the national coach and his future.

Leipzig (dpa) – DFB director Oliver Bierhoff again worried for the national team ahead of the final over the group victory in the Nations League and also spoke about Joachim’s future Löw.

“At the end of the day, we all have to be measured by results. Jogi knows it too, ”Bierhoff told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung before leaving for Spain.

The 52-year-old has not explicitly ruled out a possible end of Löw’s long-term engagement as national coach next summer. “Now we need to turn the mood into a positive one. The path that the national coach has taken, I will go up to and including the EM, ”said Bierhoff. Löw still has a DFB head coach contract until the 2022 World Cup. At the start of last week, Bierhoff had already spoken in a monologue of a “black cloud” above the team national level and complained of an overly critical public perception.

After the victories against the Czech Republic (1: 0) and Ukraine (3: 1), the national team travel with renewed confidence as leaders of the Nations League for the final international match of the year from Leipzig to Seville. The second leg against Spain is scheduled for Tuesday (8:45 p.m. / ARD) in the Olympic Stadium.

After jumping to first place, a draw is enough for the selection of Löw to secure participation in the final tournament in October 2021 as group winners. “We are not playing on a point in Spain,” said the national coach, announcing a bold way of playing.

Antonio Rüdiger is absent from DFB-Elf. The Chelsea center-back received his second yellow card in the competition against Ukraine on Saturday and is suspended. Toni Kroos, meanwhile, has served his yellow card suspension and returns to the starting lineup. There, the Real star is expected to ensure the stability of his 101st international game with Ilkay Gündogan in midfield. With his 96th international match, Manuel Neuer becomes the only record keeper in the DFB.

The game in the corona risk zone of Andalusia is the end of the series of eight internationals in three good months. So far, DFB-Elf are still undefeated with three wins and four draws in 2020.

Against Spain, Löw could celebrate a first at the age of over 14 as a national coach. The 60-year-old has never won a competitive match against the 2010 world champions. The only success came exactly six years ago in a test match on a rainy evening in Vigo. Later, the 1-0 scorer was Kroos. Germany even expects a mandatory victory against the Iberians since the European Championship at home in 1988 (2-0). Rudi Völler was then the double goalscorer in Munich.