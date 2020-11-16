Peru’s interim president resigned

Manuel Merino’s presidency in Peru did not last a week. The brutal police response to the protests against him led to the resignation of the entire transitional government. There is no successor to the Merinos due to a disagreement in parliament.

Lima (dpa) – After the resignation of interim Peruvian President Manuel Merino, the Andean country is without a head of state or government. Merino announced his resignation Sunday in an address to the nation just five days after taking office.

Since parliament’s impeachment of his predecessor Martín Vizcarro on Monday, there had been growing protests against what protesters saw as undemocratic congressional action. Police cracked down on it – at least two young men died on Saturday. Many more were injured.

Faced with the horror of the bloodshed in the streets, all the ministers in Merino’s cabinet tendered their resignations. Acting Parliamentary President Luis Valdez gave conservative Merino an ultimatum until Sunday evening (local time) to step down. Otherwise, there will be a vote of confidence. Parliament accepted Merino’s resignation with 120 votes to 1.

Valdez, who was next to succeed the president, later resigned. This paved the way for a new election of the parliamentary executive committee. This should determine a new transitional head of state. However, a vote in Congress in the evening (local time) did not garner enough votes for a new council.

Once again, many people took to the streets of the capital Lima on Sunday. Initially, there were no reports of violence. Merino called for peace and unity. Nothing justifies the death of Peruvians during legitimate demonstrations. However, groups were also involved in the protests that wanted to wreak havoc. Incidents should be investigated. There certainly won’t be a power vacuum, Merino said. Ministers would remain in office until the current uncertainty is overcome. The European Union called for a democratic solution.

Human rights organizations and the local United Nations agency had previously accused the emergency services of excessive violence against peaceful protesters and journalists during protests the day before Saturday. The “El Comercio” newspaper reported that police officers fired glass bullets without authorization. The South American country’s Constitutional Court on Sunday called on the national police to determine the whereabouts of 40 missing protesters.

Vizcarra was dismissed from his post by Parliament last Monday for “permanent moral incompetence” with a clear majority of deputies. As governor of the Moquegua region, he is accused of accepting bribes from a construction company in the amount of 2.3 million soles (around 533,000 euros) between 2011 and 2014. The 57-year-old non-party rejects this. Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned in 2018 over corruption allegations.

Parliament Speaker Merino took over as interim president on Tuesday and formed a new cabinet. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the Andean country.