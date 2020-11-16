You will be able to tell your story in the new CIS program – registration is now open

“Central de Natal” will be presented by João Baião and Diana Chaves, the duo of “Casa Feliz”.

João Baião and Diana Chaves are present.

While OPTO, the streaming service that SIC is launching on November 24, is not arriving, there is more news to be announced by the TV channel. This is the case of the new program of the Paço de Arcos channel, “Central de Natal”, which will be in charge of the duo of João Baião and Diana Chaves.

The new program comes with the promise to “give voice to the Portuguese”. The idea is simple and comes with a certain Christmas spirit. SIC gives spectators the opportunity to speak to public figures.

On the other side, someone famous “will answer your call, leave you a note, a tip or just listen to your explosion,” explained the presenters on Thursday, November 12, during the show “Casa Feliz”. .

“If you have a problem related to family, relationships, reunions and marriages, for example, or if you just want to talk about a certain topic, here all genders, ethnicities, ages, sexual orientation and social class match “, they explained.

Registration is now open. Viewers interested in sharing their story with famous personalities can register via cell phone number 910939449.