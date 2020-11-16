Biden wants to dismantle Trump’s policies from day one

Washington (AP) – Future US President Joe Biden wants to reverse various political decisions made by Donald Trump from day one in the White House.

“We have a lot to do for the first day,” Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain told US television. These included a return to the Paris Agreement, protection of young migrants in the United States and health care measures. Biden can initiate it by decree after taking office on Jan.20.

Trump, meanwhile, is making it clear that he has no intention of admitting defeat in the presidential election. He tightened up his allegations of alleged electoral fraud and announced new prosecutions on Monday evening. Additionally, Trump’s campaign team has inundated their supporters with appeals for legal battle donations.

“Our big business will soon be closed, showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 election and the atrocities that were carried out to change the outcome,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Previous prosecutions have had little success in court. Authorities also described the choice as the safest to date.

The corona situation in the United States is getting more and more out of control. The mark of eleven million infections was exceeded on Sunday. A million cases were added in just six days.

Several states have tightened corona measures such as mask requirements and closing some stores over the weekend. In Michigan, restaurants are initially only allowed to sell outside the home, and those who can should work from home.

Trump’s current favorite corona advisor Scott Atlas, a radiologist, tweeted: “It only ends when people stand up.” Atlas opposes these restrictions and questions the usefulness of masks. The tweet was also explosive as just a few weeks ago a group was arrested who investigators said wanted to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer due to previous corona measures. Atlas later wrote that he did not want to incite violence.

Biden’s future government wants to avoid wide lockdowns in the fight against the pandemic through targeted measures. “We have approaches with the precision of a scalpel instead of the raw power of an ax,” said Vivek Murthy, one of the co-heads of the Biden coronavirus expert council, the television broadcaster. Fox.

Anthony Fauci, renowned American immunologist and corona expert, said the Trump administration’s refusal to recognize Biden’s election victory has also hampered future activities to fight the pandemic. The GSA agency is still not giving Biden’s transition team the green light to work with government agencies. For the ongoing work of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, it would be best if you could already work with the experts at Biden, Fauci said on CNN TV. Trump has not been to the task force meetings for months, Fauci said.

Trump played golf on Saturday and Sunday and tweeted about the presidential election. On Monday evening, he appeared before the Supreme Court of the United States. “Those responsible for protecting our constitution must not leave the false results of the 2020 postal vote,” he wrote.

Trump had placed particular emphasis on prosecuting Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the Supreme Court shortly before the presidential election, also in view of possible proceedings around the election result. The Conservatives now have a majority of six of the nine judges there. Three of them were appointed on a proposal from Trump.

Lawyers for the president also weakened a lawsuit against the presidential election result in the important state of Pennsylvania. They suppressed allegations that when the votes were counted, Trump watchers violated constitutional rights. Trump’s lawyers wanted to invalidate several hundred thousand votes in Pennsylvania on this basis.

The allegation remains that Trump’s Republican voters were at a disadvantage in Pennsylvania because some Democratic-oriented districts were allowed to correct errors in the ballots.

Pennsylvania has 20 voters’ votes. 270 votes are needed for victory, Biden got 306. It has remained unclear whether the partial withdrawal in Pennsylvania is an admission of legal deadlock or simply a reorganization.

In the light of the corona pandemic, many Americans – especially Democrats in big cities – voted by letter. Since in several states these documents were not counted until after the ballots at the polling stations, Trump was initially in the lead and was later passed by Biden. In Arizona, however, the reverse took place: Trump caught up with the postal vote tally – but Biden still won the state by a narrow margin.