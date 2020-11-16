Vetter: The sports world would collapse if the Olympics were called off

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – Former world javelin champion Johannes Vetter fears that a cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021, will have an existential impact on international sport.

“The entire Olympic sporting world would collapse with such rejection, as National Olympic Committees, among others, need the money that flows through the Olympics,” said the 27-year-old LG athlete. Offenburg of the German News Agency. In early September, he missed the world record in Chorzow, Poland, by just 72 centimeters with 97.76 meters.

“It would be a problem that would have a very negative effect on society around the world, as sport is an important cornerstone for communication and cooperation, integration and teamwork,” said Vetter. “It would open a hole. And I don’t see how it could be closed in a shorter time. “But he was“ pretty sure everything will be done to host the Olympics. ”Vetter:“ For many athletes it would be very important that the games take place. ”

Former shot put world champion Christina Schwanitz lost her three sponsors in the Corona crisis. “Everyone jumped – except the Bundeswehr,” the 34-year-old LV 90 Erzgebirge told the German news agency. “I’m lucky to be a sports soldier. Who knows what’s coming. However, given the economic situation, Schwanitz expressed his understanding of the reaction of his previous sponsors: “You have to see it from a human point of view.”

The third place and two-time European champion of the 2019 World Cup did not play any competition this season because she suffered from a herniated disc in the cervical spine this summer: “It was so bad sometimes that I couldn’t control my fingers anymore. ” In the meantime, however, she has been training “super” for five weeks. However, due to custody of her three-and-a-half-year-old twins, whose daycare is currently closed, the 2015 World Cup gold medalist has to slow down.

The 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo remain their big goal despite the uncertainty. Ending a career is not a problem at Schwanitz, even in difficult times – “because I always like to train and I am able to perform”. At the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, she was co-favorite in sixth place.