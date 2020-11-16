More than 1,100 arrests in Belarus demonstrate on Sunday

Minsk (dpa) – According to human rights group Wesna, more than 1,000 protesters were arrested during Sunday’s protest against leader Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

The human rights center listed the names of more than 1,120 people arrested Monday evening on its website. Most of them were therefore in police custody in Minsk, the capital. There were also several journalists among them. Many were released that evening after being checked. Authorities initially did not release any figures on the arrests.

For today, the opposition calls on retirees to demonstrate. They traditionally take to the streets at the beginning of the week. However, Sunday actions are the most popular.

Thousands of people attended the day before. This time, however, it was difficult to make estimates as participants traveled in multiple groups. Security forces have been particularly harsh on protesters, the independent news portal tut.by wrote.

People in uniform sometimes used massive violence against peaceful protesters. Videos on the Telegram news channel showed hooded police officers using tear gas and stun grenades. Eyewitnesses also reported rubber bullets.

You can also see how the protesters fled the men in uniform or prevented the arrests. The security forces beat people several times. Men in uniform with assault rifles could be seen in the streets. The police dragged and transported women and men to trucks and minibuses of prisoners.

There were several injured. A woman was reportedly hit in the foot by a sound grenade. Video showed an unconscious man on the ground receiving medical treatment from men in uniform.

During their march, the protesters remembered the death of a 31-year-old in Minsk a few days ago. The man the democratic movement worships as a hero has reportedly been attacked. A day later, he died of his injuries. The exact circumstances are still unclear. Also on Sunday, people laid flowers and lit candles. But there were also reports that memorials for Roman Bondarenko were destroyed.

Civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanowskaja was outraged about this in the evening: “No matter how many ribbons you cut and trample on flowers, people will keep taking to the streets.” The opposition leader said his supporters continued to collect evidence of the “regime’s” crimes against the people.

Since the presidential election of August 9, the country has been going through a serious domestic political crisis. Lukashenko, 66, was declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. The EU no longer recognizes him as president. The opposition sees civil rights activist Tichanowskaya as the real winner. The 38-year-old fled to Lithuania, an EU country, out of fear for her safety.