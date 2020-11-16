Infected personnel: the medical president against the deployment

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of federal and state consultations on the Corona situation in Germany, the president of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, calls for greater support for hospitals.

Many clinics in regions with many infections have already reached the limit, Reinhardt told the German news agency in Berlin. In addition, doctors and nurses should be better protected against corona infections. On Monday afternoon, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers are discussing the pandemic again.

Several organizations of clinical physicians had accused hospitals over the weekend of keeping postponed treatments despite the threat of a corona shortage – for reasons of sales. The president of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, told the dpa on Sunday: “Depending on the regional situation, clinics are gradually reducing their standard care.”

From Reinhardt’s perspective, additional help from federal and state government clinics to deal with Wave 2 is essential. “The mild lockdown measures could slow the exponential growth of the pandemic in Germany,” the medical president said. To ensure the treatment of the many Covid 19 patients, more human resources are also needed in intensive care units.

“That is why we now have to decide how to handle the planned interventions,” Reinhardt asked. In medically justified cases, these should be postponed if necessary.

Reinhardt campaigned for greater cooperation between clinics to have to postpone as few treatments as possible. Free capacities should be used. Other patients should also be fully treated. Countries should take appropriate action. Until the end of the pandemic, countries should fund it.

Reinhardt refused to use infected doctors and nurses. “Doctors with corona are in their 40s, not in bed.” Using employees who test positive and without symptoms in patient care would be extremely stressful for the employees and would involve considerable effort. “We must do all we can to avoid such final measures in order to avoid an emergency supply in the intensive care units.”

A spokesperson for the Verdi union told the dpa on Friday that it was no longer just individual cases in which nurses infected with the corona had to go to work in Germany. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) previously said this had happened in exceptional cases. The Robert Koch Institute says of infected staff: “In absolutely exceptional cases, care is only available for Covid-19 patients.”

The medical president urges employees to be systematically protected against infections. At least 21,000 employees in hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities have been infected with corona since the start of the pandemic. Currently there are 1,700 employees. “Something urgently needs to be done here.”

Clinic workers have reported that doctors and nurses lack the capacity to perform precision testing, Reinhardt reported. “Federal and state governments must readjust and massively promote the production of antigen tests.” These rapid tests give a result after about half an hour. According to the medical president, more public research is needed to further clarify the meaning of the tests.

Doctors want to give more recommendations for the corona policy of the federal and state governments. At the initiative of the German Medical Association, a medical pandemic council made up of representatives of medical societies and the public health service was formed.