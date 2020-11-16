Serral becomes winter champion at Starcraft 2 Dreamhack Masters

Stockholm (dpa) – After rather mixed results recently, Joona “Serral” Sotala once again reached the international top of Starcraft 2. The Finn from Team Ence was able to win the Dreamhack Masters final with 4: 2 against the Korean Kim “Stats” Dae Yeob.

“You always expect me to win when I’m in a tournament – but it hasn’t been going well for me recently,” Serral said in a post-final interview. “Here, I did not play against the players that I lost to last. But of course I’m happy with the victory. “

More recently, the 2018 world champion had problems against other European players and was beaten by Clément “Clem” Desplanches and Riccardo “Reynor” Romiti, among others.

Serral was able to show his strong Zerg against Protoss against the stats – but it wasn’t without problems. The Korean won the first match, notably with Void Rays. “I wasn’t sure how to do it with this style,” Serral said after the final. Overall, however, the Finn has found some answers – including with previous aggression.