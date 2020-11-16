Belgium before moving on to the final round: victory against England

Leuven (dpa) – Belgium opened the door to the Nations League final and stole England with a 2-0 (2-0) victory, the last chance to reach the four-man final.

The world number one side returned Leuven the favor with a 1: 2 first leg loss in October. Youri Tielemans (10th) and Dries Mertens (24th) scored for the Belgians each with shots from around 20 meters.

This means that a draw in the home game against Denmark in Group A2 on Wednesday is enough for coach Roberto Martinez’s side to enter the final round as the second team after France (A3) in early June 2021. . The Belgians are in the lead with twelve points ahead of Denmark (10), whom Iceland beat 2-1 (1-0) on Sunday thanks to two penalties from Christian Eriksen (12th / 90th +2) in Copenhagen . Schalke goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow entered the game at half-time for injured Kasper Schmeichel. The Icelanders without a win or points are relegated to the B-League, England (7) has no chance of winning the group before the final duel with the Northern Europeans.

Three other teams can get the final round ticket in group A1. Italy beat the Poles around Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski thanks to a converted penalty from Jorginho (27th) and a goal from Domenico Berardi (83rd) 2-0 (1-0) and now has it between his hands, with a Success in Bosnia and Herzegovina to make the group victory perfect.

With ex-Bremer Davy Klaassen in the starting lineup, the Dutch also kept their chance in the finals and clinched their first victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 (2-0) under coach Frank by Boer. Liverpool FC’s Georginio Wijnaldum (6th / 13th) and Memphis Depay (55th) met for the Elftal in front of empty stands. In the fight for the final, the Dutch (8 points) should win in Poland (7) on Wednesday and hope that the Italians (9) lose points.