Moldova: Opposition politician Sandu wins presidential election

Chisinau (dpa) – The pro-European opposition politician Maia Sandu becomes the new president of the Republic of Moldova – and replaces Igor Dodon. After counting almost every ballot in the second round, the 48-year-old got just under 57% of the vote.

This emerges from figures from the Central Election Commission, which were released in the capital Chisinau. According to an assessment of more than 99% of the ballots, pro-Russian incumbent Dodon got 43%. In the first round two weeks ago, Sandu was already in the lead.

The former Soviet republic is divided between supporters of rapprochement with the EU and those who want to maintain close ties with Russia. The election was therefore seen as a decision on the future direction of the republic located between Ukraine and Romania. Moldova is considered the poorest country in Europe.

During the election campaign, Sandu made it clear that in case of electoral victory, she would seek to get closer to the EU in order to get Moldova out of the severe economic crisis. Many Moldovans have left their country for lack of prospects and are working in the EU.

The former World Bank economist, who also studied in the United States, once said of her time abroad: At the time, she understood that things could only get better if the responsible politicians “love people more than their own pockets”. The former education minister vowed to fight corruption.

Last year, Sandu had served as prime minister for five full months before his government parted with a dispute over the post of attorney general. During the election campaign, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also publicized her – and was criticized by Russia for it. On the other hand, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, had spoken in favor of Dodon.

Dodon and Sandu faced off four years ago. The decision was also made only in a second round. When she voted on Sunday, she said, “I voted for changes.” She also called on election officials to prevent vote tampering.

About 3.2 million voters were called to vote. Especially abroad, so there was again a big rush. According to electoral control, the ballots were insufficient in some places, notably in Berlin and Frankfurt / Main.

The country has been in permanent crisis since its independence in 1991: the border region with Ukraine east of the Dnester River has in fact split into Transnistria. Russia has stationed troops there with a UN mandate. Tensions also occasionally arise with the autonomous region of Gagauzia.