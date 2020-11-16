Team BDS wins the first RLCS winter tournament

San Diego (AP) – The Swiss Rocket League BDS team continue to dominate the European Rocket League scene. After winning the major autumn tournament, the Swiss were able to win the first winter split tournament with 4: 1 after playing against Vitality.

“We were actually pretty sure we would win the final, even though Vitality had played so well in the Lower Bracket before,” BDS player Alex “Extra” Paoli said after the final. “Our style of play is working very well and will continue to do so. I am also confident for the World Cup. “

Vitality started the final well and won the opener with 0-2. This only gave France BDS team their second loss in the tournament. However, the Swiss came back straight away and equalized with a 2-1 goal in stoppage time in Game 2.

From then on, BDS had the game firmly under control. The Swiss won the third game 3-1 and the fourth game even more clearly 4-1. In the deciding fifth game it was close again: he went 2-2 in extra time, but in which BDS won after 25 seconds with a goal from Marc “MaRc_By_8” Domingo.