Federal government wants to further tighten corona requirements

Berlin (dpa) – To contain the corona pandemic, the federal government wants to impose more strict contact and quarantine restrictions beyond the current partial lockdown.

In a draft resolution made available to the German Press Agency for the videoconference between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of federal states on Monday, it is said that a large number of infections continue to perform in private and outdoor public spaces. Therefore, in this phase of the pandemic, it is important that citizens “go beyond the rules and prohibitions to significantly reduce their private contacts again in the coming weeks”.

More specifically, the federal government requires:

PRIVATE MEETINGS:

As a first step, private parties should be completely avoided until Christmas. Private meetings with friends and acquaintances should be limited to another fixed household. Children and young people should be encouraged to meet only one boyfriend or girlfriend in their free time. With every cold symptom and especially the cough and runny nose, you should go straight home to quarantine.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS:

Now, staying in public is only allowed with members of your own household and a maximum of two people from another household. Violations of these contact restrictions are sanctioned by regulatory authorities. Party groups in public places, apartments and private establishments are not considered acceptable.

LEISURE:

Leisure-related activities and visits to areas open to the public should be totally avoided. Private excursions and day trips that are not necessary should also be avoided. Unnecessary stays in closed rooms with public traffic and unnecessary trips by public transport should also be avoided.

VULNERABLE PEOPLE:

Visits to the elderly and vulnerable should only be undertaken if all family members are free from symptoms of the disease and have not been at risk for at least a week. People at particular risk will receive discounted FFP2 masks from December. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the federal government wants to allow this population group to sell 15 of these masks for a small personal contribution.

SCHOOLS:

In schools, the wearing of mouth and nasal protection should be compulsory for pupils of all ages and for teachers on school premises and during lessons. Without exception, fixed groups of students should also be formed, with the size of the groups in classrooms to be halved compared to normal operations. There should be a spatial distance between the individual groups. A minimum distance of 1.5 meters must be ensured within a class or course. This also applies to the transport of schoolchildren with buses, the range of which is to be extended.

The Chancellor and the heads of government will join forces on Monday afternoon. It is suggested that this date is November 23 – but that could still change. There, based on the current infection rate, it should be decided which measures will apply in December – including Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The partial lockdown that has been in effect since the beginning of November will last. initially until the end of November. Monday’s meeting was scheduled from the outset to establish an interim review. The federal government had previously signaled that there could be no relaxation yet.

Merkel got citizens back in the mood on Saturday for difficult months. “The winter ahead will demand a lot from all of us,” the Chancellor said in her video podcast. “The virus will rule our lives for a long time. It also means that we cannot meet in a carefree way. “Leisure facilities and restaurants are currently closed and hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 16,947 new corona infections in Germany in one day. That’s 5,514 fewer cases than the previous day with 22,461 new cases reported within 24 hours. The number of recorded cases is generally lower on Sundays, in part because fewer tests are done on weekends. As of Sunday, the number of new infections reported was 16,017.

The 7-day incidence has not recently increased as rapidly as in early November and was 140.4 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population on Friday. The federal government’s goal is to get closer to an incidence of 50. Only then is it possible again to trace the individual contacts of those infected.

How to proceed with the schools could become a point of contention on Monday. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) campaigned for tougher measures on “Bild live” on Sunday. From preliminary consultations, it was reported that there was agreement in principle that schools should remain open to classroom instruction. However, a majority of countries currently do not wish to change the regulations. Here the fronts have hardened, we heard.