Federal government wants to further tighten contact restrictions

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to tighten contact restrictions due to the high level of the number of corona infections.

According to a draft motion for a resolution for Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) videoconference with the Prime Minister of the Federal States on Monday, the public stay should only be done with family members and a maximum of two people . another household is allowed. Private celebrations should first be avoided completely until Christmas.

In addition, the wearing of mouth and nose protectors should be made compulsory for pupils of all ages and for teachers on school premises and during lessons. Without exception, there should also be fixed groups of students, with the size of the groups in classrooms being reduced to half of normal operations.

In addition, according to the federal government’s desire to protect itself against the coronavirus, particularly vulnerable people such as the elderly and the sick should receive reduced-cost FFP2 masks from December. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the federal government will allow this population group to sell 15 of these masks for a small fee. Mathematically, this gives one mask per winter week, the costs are borne by the federal government.

As of November 2, only members of your own household and another household can be in public, but no more than 10 people. It is now conceivable that one could agree, for example, that only one household and another person can meet.

School problem

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has demanded stricter and uniform rules for “Bild live” schools. “I recommend that we introduce the mask requirement everywhere.” If you want to keep the school open, you have to put on masks, even in elementary school. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) also said on ‘Bild Live’ on whether schools could generally remain open in December: ‘This cannot be answered yet, it also depends on the prosecution of the infection process. “

In principle, it was agreed that schools should remain open to face-to-face education, according to preliminary consultations. However, a majority of countries currently do not wish to change the regulations. The Chancellery, for its part, wishes to talk about the evolution of the distance rules applicable in schools, the size of groups or the introduction of models of passage in class. Here the fronts have hardened, we heard.

Is there a corona tag coming up?

It is not unlikely that the group will agree on Monday on measures in the field of communication, he said. A kind of “label” is possible, which could contain rules of conduct for children and families, for example. The newspaper “Bild” reported on this. In addition, the protection of groups at risk will play a role again – but this time for the elderly and sick who do not live in a home. It could be whether this group of people should receive so-called FFP2 masks, for example on prescription.

In a preliminary meeting between the heads of the state chancellery and the head of the federal chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), he pointed out that a total of around 500,000 infections had been recorded in Germany during the first corona wave from February to the end of October, learned the dpa. It is now predictable that another 500,000 cases will be added in November – and that number will double within a month. This is dramatic, although there is currently no exponential increase in the number of infections. If you stay at such a high level of 20,000 new cases per day now, it cannot be accepted.

Merkel had already put citizens in the mood for difficult months on Saturday. “The winter ahead will demand a lot from all of us,” the Chancellor said in her video podcast. “The virus will rule our lives for a long time. It also means that we cannot meet in a carefree way. “Leisure facilities and restaurants are currently closed and hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

Current corona numbers

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 16,947 new corona infections in Germany in one day. That’s 5,514 fewer cases than the previous day with 22,461 new cases reported within 24 hours. The number of recorded cases is generally lower on Sundays, in part because fewer tests are done on weekends. As of Sunday, the number of new infections reported was 16,017.

The 7-day incidence also did not increase as rapidly as in early November and was 140.4 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population on Friday. The federal government’s goal is to get closer to an incidence of 50. Only then is it possible again to trace the individual contacts of those infected.

Long skid mark virus – “wave not yet broken”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said at a virtual meeting of the Bavarian Youth Union in view of the Corona figures, that “at least a stabilization” is being observed. After that, however, the common goal must be to reduce the numbers. “This virus has an incredibly long skid mark.” Even with very severe restrictions, it would take a long time for the numbers to come down.

School lessons in restaurants?

Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) has offered school lessons in closed restaurants and hotels in order to better respect the distance rules. “In classrooms it is often difficult to keep a sufficient distance,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”.

Kiel education researcher and psychologist Olaf Köller encouraged digital home education for older students. Distance education programs should be in place for the long term until the end of March and not just until Christmas, said Köller, who has contributed to several statements from the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences. on the corona pandemic, dpa.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke out in favor of keeping schools open in all cases, but warned against continuing school activities. He told the Funke media group newspapers: “We are entering a situation where school operations are becoming a high risk for children, teachers, parents and grandparents.” He advised dividing the school classes and teaching “with a mask all winter long”. Children aged 10 to 19 are as contagious as adults.

The situation with intensive care beds

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) has demanded that all postponed medical interventions in hospitals be canceled at hotspots in Corona. “It is high time to take the clinics out of regular operation so that we can fully focus on the intensive care units – and not just on Covid-19 patients, but on all critically ill patients,” said the president of DIVI, Uwe Janssens from “Bild am Dimanche.” For this, however, as in spring, clinics are dependent on allowances from the policy.