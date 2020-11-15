Valorant First Strike Tournament: G2 and Liquid qualified

Berlin (dpa) – The European Valorant elite currently has one goal: a place at First Strike Europe, the first Valorant tournament by developer Riot Games. Almost 200 teams took part in the first qualifying tournament – G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix and SUMN FC finally made it.

The latter in particular were delighted: “We will be at the main event,” applauded the SUMN FC team on its Twitter channel. For the team, which is not currently under contract with any organization, a particular success. “We may not have a contract yet, but we are here to compete at the highest level.”

Teams that missed qualifying for First Strike – including pajama ninjas, Prodigy, and German esports team BIG – still have a chance. The second qualifying round will take place from November 18 to 22.

However, it won’t be easy: up to 256 teams can register for the open qualifier, although here too only four places are allocated for the final tournament. This will take place from December 3 to 6.