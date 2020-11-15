Sports

Valorant First Strike Tournament: G2 and Liquid qualified |

rej November 15, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – The European Valorant elite currently has one goal: a place at First Strike Europe, the first Valorant tournament by developer Riot Games. Almost 200 teams took part in the first qualifying tournament – G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix and SUMN FC finally made it.

The latter in particular were delighted: “We will be at the main event,” applauded the SUMN FC team on its Twitter channel. For the team, which is not currently under contract with any organization, a particular success. “We may not have a contract yet, but we are here to compete at the highest level.”

Teams that missed qualifying for First Strike – including pajama ninjas, Prodigy, and German esports team BIG – still have a chance. The second qualifying round will take place from November 18 to 22.

However, it won’t be easy: up to 256 teams can register for the open qualifier, although here too only four places are allocated for the final tournament. This will take place from December 3 to 6.

rej

Related Articles

October 21, 2020
27

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market 2020-2026 SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments || Leading Players – Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

October 26, 2020
27

Distributed Power Generation Market Report- Growth with Top Companies Analysis | Siemens AG, Lempaalan Energia Oy, Schneider Electric

November 12, 2020
9

Hamilton is already world champion in Istanbul |

October 22, 2020
16

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2020 Global Share and Forecast Research | Global Players – MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH

Close