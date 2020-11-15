Alba trembles for victory – FC Bayern catch up

Basketball champion Alba Berlin almost lost what was actually a clear lead in the Bundesliga. At FC Bayern Munich’s challenger, however, it was completely the opposite.

Oldenburg (dpa) – Trembled, but won: Master Alba Berlin won the best Bundesliga game in basketball.

The defending champion last year won playoff semi-finalist EWE Baskets Oldenburg despite a clear lead at the end with 89:86 (55:38) and also won the second game of the season. For Oldenburg, it was the first loss of this season.

Euroleague club Berlin were wide awake at the start, pulled away from the well-rested Baskets after ten minutes at 33:19 and extended the lead to 17 points until the break. But the hosts came out of the cabin much more aggressively after the break and pulled it down to twelve points at the end of the third quarter. In an exciting final, Lower Saxony equalized two minutes before the end at 82:82, but in the finals the capital club were nervous. Alba professional Marcus Eriksson was the best shooter with 19 points.

FC Bayern Munich, meanwhile, slept through the first quarter at Fraport Frankfurt (11:19 a.m.), but came after the break with power and strong domestic player Paul Zipser (24 points) at the end of the sure success of 75:52. “These Sunday games will always be the same,” Bayern coach Andrea Trincheri said after the second win of the season. “The opponent can prepare us for a week as we come out of a game on Friday night. We were patient and defended much better in the second half. “

The Ludwigsburg MHP Giants are also still undefeated. At Telekom Baskets Bonn, coach John Patrick’s team won just under 86:82. Elias Harris edged the guests with 26 points. As the fourth team ratiopharm Ulm currently has two wins. Already on Saturday, the team of coach Jaka Lakovic clearly beat medi Bayreuth with 104: 76.