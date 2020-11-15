Austria closes again – and hopes for mass tests

Vienna (dpa) – Austria is due to enter the second corona lock for three weeks. To curb the high number of infections pushing intensive care units to their limits, most stores will close on Tuesday and schools will switch to distance education.

As was already the case at the start of the pandemic in the spring, leaving the house or apartment is only allowed for certain reasons, including basic needs, work and, in particular, outdoor recreation – but at most with “closest” friends or relatives.

“My urgent request for the next few weeks is: don’t meet anyone! Every social contact is one too many, ”Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in Saturday’s announcement.

Subsequently, mass tests “in certain groups, for example in teachers” based on the model of millions of tests in Slovakia will help track down undetected infections, Kurz also announced in an ORF television interview on Sunday. . The goal is to make Christmas as safe as possible.

“Even though no one wants a second lockdown, the second lockdown is the only way we can be sure it will work,” Kurz said. “The more people stick to what is given here, the longer this state of affairs will last.”

The measures apply from Tuesday and should end on Saint Nicholas Day on December 6. Stores for daily needs, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, pharmacies and banks, remain open. Schools and kindergartens provide care. If possible, employees should work from home. Exit restrictions must be re-approved every ten days by Parliament’s main committee – a legal settlement introduced after the first lockdown in the spring.

At that time, amid the escalating situation with the still-new pandemic, the government had closed schools and commerce, culture and even parks. From March 16 to the end of April, it was forbidden to enter public space – except for one of four reasons. Going for a walk was not clearly regulated at the time. The Constitutional Court subsequently quashed parts of the regulations due to imprecise wording. Significant containment of the epidemic became visible in April, for months there were only a few dozen new corona infections per day. However, the numbers have been rising steadily since July.

The Social Democrats’ opposition to right-wing populists has accused the Conservative-Green government of complete failure and loss of control over the pandemic. The government neglected contact tracing and left federal states and hospitals to their own in preparing intensive care units.

A month ago, the Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) practically ruled out a lockout. “I can’t imagine that at all,” he told ORF on October 11. This is only possible before a complete collapse of the health system. “Thank goodness we are miles away from that,” he said at the time.

Less than two weeks later, the number of infections skyrocketed, from nearly 1,000 positive tests in mid-October to more than 8,000 in mid-November. On November 3, Austria closed tourism and gastronomy, cultural establishments and leisure facilities. The 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. exit restrictions should act as a de facto ban on visits to prevent infections in private meetings.

However, the number of infections initially continued to increase during the first half of November. Authorities are now unable to trace 77% of new infections, according to Kurz. On Friday, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days was 554.2, in some regions even as high as 850. The daily number of infections suggested a slight relaxation only on weekends compared to the previous week.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) said that every person infected with corona is currently statistically infecting 1.2 other people. This reproductive number must fall below 0.9 – then 10 sick people would theoretically infect a maximum of 9 people. The health system is reaching its limits in many areas. “So we need an emergency stop and really immediately,” Anschober said. The braking distance – until the numbers really drop – is two weeks.

A warning from the nation’s largest intensive care doctor made it clear that hospitals were looking into the abyss. “If everything were to increase at this rate in the next few days, we will enter the situation of a triage,” said the president of the Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, Klaus Markstaller. Doctors would then have to choose which patients can be treated in intensive care.

The closure of schools remains a major point of contention. Opposition parties are staunchly opposed to it, and the federal government’s Corona Expert Commission spoke out widely against it days before the lockdown. The Greens stress that schools are not closed – care is offered, only lessons take place remotely. This poses a dilemma for parents, because under the current statute, statutory compensation for companies whose employees should stay at home to care for children – recommended by the Ministry of Education – does not apply.

The extent to which children contribute to the infection process remains controversial. “Open schools were our goal because we are convinced of the value of education and of the social function of schools,” Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) said on Saturday. But the situation is precarious and health is a priority. “Schools are not the engines of infection, but neither are they free from infection.” Schools and teachers are better prepared for closings than in the spring.