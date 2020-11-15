Golf star Johnson wins Masters Free Press title

The world number one proves his dominance: Dustin Johnson wins the title at the 84th Masters and wins his second major tournament. Superstar Woods, meanwhile, is experiencing disaster.

Augusta (AP) – American golf star Dustin Johnson is allowed to don the famous green jacket for the masters victory for the first time after a dominant performance.

The world number one played a final round of 68 and won in the 84th edition of the traditional major tournament at Augusta National Golf Club with a record total of 268 strokes, clearly ahead of South Koreans Im Sungjae and Cameron Smith of Australia (both 273 hits).

“I was tense all day. The Masters mean a lot to me. It’s the biggest tournament for me and I really wanted to win it. It’s a dream for me, ”said Johnson, who finished second in 2019.

For the 36-year-old, who was infected with the corona virus just over a month ago and had to be quarantined, this was only the second major success after his triumph in the US Open in 2016, when he was already 19th in the most important tournaments. Times is in the top ten. The FedExCup champion not only received the coveted green jacket for his 24th win on the lucrative PGA Tour, but also pocketed $ 2 million in prizes in the US state of Georgia.

German golf idol Bernhard Langer ended up playing a round of 71 on the par 72 course on Magnolia Lane and ended the event, endowed with US $ 11.5 million, with 285 strokes in the 29th place split. The 63-year-old Anhausen player set a record in his 37th appearance and made the cup as the oldest player in tournament history. The 1985 and 1993 Masters champion also set a personal best, finishing his first run with 68 strokes. In his 36 Masters opening rounds before that, he was only able to achieve this result in 1993 – the year of his second Masters triumph.

Defending champion Tiger Woods suffered a disaster on the final day at the hole he laid the foundation stone on for his triumphant return a year ago: on the twelfth fairway, where so much drama has already taken place, the player from 44 years old maneuvered the ball. three times in the water hazard and needed a total of ten strokes for the par 3 hole. A negative record for the major winner on 15 occasions: never before had he needed more attempts to hole in his career on the PGA Tour. In the end, Woods was 38th, 19 strokes behind Johnson.

The Masters has been moved from April to November due to the corona pandemic. Spectators were not allowed on the golf course this year due to hygiene measures.