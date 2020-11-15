The Bundeswehr increases its corona contingent to 20,000 soldiers

In the fight against the corona pandemic, they are helping the health authorities, with smears or providing hospitals for the armed forces: now the armed forces are increasing their contingent for corona relief missions from 5,000 soldiers to a total of 20,000.

“There is more and we want to help even more,” Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in the ARD’s “Berlin report” on Sunday. “We are on the road in the health authorities, we help with smears, of course we also provide part of the civilian care with our armed forces hospitals and medical services, we help in nursing homes and we know that we are also with the vaccination strategy which is being developed also playing our role, at least in the logistics. “

The 20,000 forces reflect the theoretically available contingent, but in reality fewer soldiers are currently deployed. 7,300 members of all sectors of the Bundeswehr are currently in action in the framework of administrative assistance, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense of the German news agency.