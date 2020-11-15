Intel, Dell, and other companies unite and donate over 60 computers to Brazilian NGOs

The Seed Unit Solidária project, in partnership with companies such as Intel Brazil, Marco Marketing Inteligente and Dell, donated several computers to charities in various parts of the country, with the aim of helping the study by line of those who need it most.

Indeed, with the pandemic and the resulting social isolation, distance learning has become a reality, reinforcing the importance of adequate arrangements for students to follow distance learning. 68 computers were donated to nine different NGOs.

According to the 2019 school census, Brazil has 47.8 million students enrolled in basic education, the absolute majority, or 81%, without a computer at home, according to figures from TIC Educação 2019. The survey also shows that 21% of students access the Internet only by mobile phone, which is not the most suitable device for studying, in particular due to the size of the screen and the capacity storage compared to a PC.

These data show the challenge of distance education in Brazil and reinforce the need to make computers available for those who want to learn. One of Intel’s goals is to democratize technology and we believe in education as the primary means of creating a more just and equal world. It is therefore a pleasure to be part of this project and to be able to help these institutions to continue to do their incredible work ”

Carlos Augusto Buarque, Marketing Director at Intel Brasil.

Intel and Dell contacted the nine selected institutions in advance to understand their specific needs and understand how they could help them, and all have already received the machines. The list includes the following envisaged NGOs: CEA – Center for Environmental Education (RS), Educandário São João Batista (RS), SAICA Novo Lar I (SP), Novo Lar II (SP), Novo Lar III (SP) ), Novo Lar IV (SP), São Mateus V (SP), Jundiaiense Luiz Braille Institute – Assistance to the visually impaired (SP) and Casa dos Minores de Campinas (SP).

With the project, we intend to contribute to a better online experience, improve the IT structure and ultimately provide better opportunities for those who need them most.

Mauricio Portella, responsible for the operations of Marco Marketing in Brazil.