Almost there! IPhone 12 Pro Max camera passes DxOMark test and is six points behind the leader

Apple announced its new line of smartphones last month, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max being the most advanced of the four, with the larger display and the main camera that retains the main available specifications made by Apple.

In the cameras we have a 12 MP f / 1.6 equivalent 26mm main sensor which is an increase over the previous generation, and still has optical stabilization based on the sensor, instead of the lens. , and this set is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens which is equivalent to 13mm and also a 12MP telephoto lens equivalent to 65mm. The whole is crowned by a rare LiDAR sensor, which allows to calculate the depth of field.

Considered the most advanced ever made by Apple, the camera module of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has passed the famous DxOMark test. Was that enough to take first place in the standings?

The answer is no, but that doesn’t mean that analysts of the renowned ranking were disappointed with the device, on the contrary. The total 130 points were deemed impressive and enough to put Apple’s top-of-the-line in fourth place, behind only rivals Huawei and Xiaomi.

In the sub-scores, the highlight is the 138 points obtained in the photo category, behind only the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Here, the precise exposure praise, especially in portraits, even in very low light levels. The DxOMark also highlights the pleasant color in the interior. Also highlight for the autofocus, considered “particularly fast and precise”, which set a new record for this element. There are improvements in texture and noise balance over its predecessor.

Analysts also spoke of the good job done by the LiDAR sensor, which performs well, with good object separation and natural-looking gradient blur and uniform noise, although artifacts on the objects towers more difficult to detach are still visible. Speaking of artifacts, there is a small setback in this regard, which has dropped three points compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In video, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also does a good job, with 113 points, being tied with the Huawei P40 Pro, behind only the Mate 40 Pro. Here are features like Dolby Vision HDR support, for example. In this mod, praise goes to the good balance of texture and noise, in addition to the generally wide dynamic range. Another factor worth mentioning is the speed and accuracy of focusing.

In conclusion, the only one however is the long zoom capability, which still lags behind competing models, but in general the cameras are seen as useful advancements over the predecessor in almost every way, and video performance is excellent, and one of the best ever.