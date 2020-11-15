Netherlands real luck in the final tournament – Schotten mess

Amsterdam (dpa) – With ex-Bremer Davy Klaassen in the starting lineup, the Netherlands national football team have kept their chances of reaching the Nations League finals.

In group A / 1, Bondscoach Frank de Boer’s side beat Bosnia and Herzegovina from empty-lined on Sunday thanks to two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool FC in the early stages (6/13) and a goal from Memphis Depay (55.) with 3: 1 (2: 0). The Netherlands could still win the group with some success in Poland on Wednesday. The goal of the guests, now relegated to League B, was scored by Smail Prevljak (62nd). It was Elftal’s first victory in their fifth game under De Boer.

Three days after qualifying for the European Championship in Group B / 2, Scotland missed their early promotion to Group A of the Nations League with a 0-1 loss to Slovakia. Finland won their fourth victory in Group B / 4. Ex-Schalke Teemu Pukki (7th) and Robin Lod (45th + 1) brought the score to 2-1 (2-0) in Bulgaria. Union Berlin professional Jan Pojanpalo left the field after 35 minutes. Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky parried a penalty from Galin Ivanov (60th), but six minutes later he had to admit defeat to Dimitar Ilijew on the next penalty. Finland remain second (12 points) as Wales beat Ireland 1-0 (0-0) (13).