Bierhoff: ME as a criterion for Löw’s future

Leipzig (dpa) – Oliver Bierhoff sees Joachim Löw’s future as national coach in danger if the EM fails early.

“At the end of the day, we all have to be measured by results. Jogi knows it too. But now is not the time to make a decision – the tournament is yet to come, ”said the DFB director in an interview with“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ”.

Bierhoff doesn’t want to run out of support for Löw, but only until next summer for now. “Now we need to turn the mood into a positive one. The path that the national coach has taken, I will go up to and including the EM, ”said Bierhoff. Löw still has a contract as head coach of the national football team until the 2022 World Cup. Bierhoff is his supervisor in the DFB structures. Bierhoff expresses no doubts about the skills of the 60-year-old.

“I am also convinced that he is the best national coach we can have. He has shown his skills over the years and we know what we got in him. Now he has achieved positive results for the reconstruction with a young team and despite the gray atmosphere. I’m still convinced he’s the right man, ”Bierhoff said in an interview with Sport1.

Bierhoff considers that his former assistant and current Bayern coach Hansi Flick may be a possible successor to Löw – but not at the moment. “Do I trust him? Absolutely. Is this currently a topic? No, ”Bierhoff said. “Hansi knows the DFB inside out. He has his quality and has always said how much he values ​​the association. But neither for us nor for him, it is currently not a problem. “

The bad mood around the national team, described by Bierhoff as a “black cloud”, will not dissipate so quickly, according to the 52-year-old. This will bring “the hearts of the fans” back to the European Championship, he said. “It takes time. We have lost confidence. And regaining that will not happen overnight. The big chances lie in a successful ME. You have to convince them, ”Bierhoff asked.

At the same time, the director of the DFB spoke about the first successes in the change of image towards more proximity with the fans and the recent sports recovery. “In 15 games, there was one loss, five draws and nine wins. And that in a phase of reconstruction. This speaks absolutely for the trainer, ”said Bierhoff.

The DFB director sees no provision for fundamental changes in professional football in the Corona crisis. “I was hoping that after the first corona shock in the spring, football would actually think about how the schedule could be changed to reduce the number of games. But unfortunately it doesn’t look like that, ”Bierhoff told“ FAZ ”. There is a risk that people will turn away from football, “if we continue like this,” the 52-year-old said.

Bierhoff lacks a “command hand” that leads reforms “from above”. “Every football manager knows this, but all sides are concerned that if they back down the others will act and you will fall behind,” said the former striker. There is still a lack of will to turn around. As a possible model, he named the American football league NFL. “However, she only played 17 league games. This means: quality trumps quantity, ”said Bierhoff.