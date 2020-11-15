Peru’s interim president resigns after protests

Day after day, protests in Peru against the impeachment of the president are increasing. Police used force against protesters, killing people. Now interim president Manuel Merino has thrown his hat off.

Lima (AP) – Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino has resigned after five days in office. He is presenting his irrevocable resignation, Merino said in a speech to the nation on Sunday.

Since parliament’s impeachment of his predecessor Martín Vizcarra last Monday, there have been more and more protests every day, with police cracking down on them. People are protesting what they see as the undemocratic approach taken by Parliament to suppress Vizcarra. At least two young men were killed on Saturday (local time).

Merino called for peace and unity. Nothing justifies the death of Peruvians during legitimate demonstrations. However, groups were also involved who wanted to wreak havoc. Incidents should be investigated.

All cabinet ministers have made their posts available, Merino said. These remained in their offices until the current uncertainty was overcome. It was not known at the outset who would succeed Merino as president. There will certainly be no power vacuum, he said.

Vizcarra was dismissed from his post by Parliament last Monday for “permanent moral incompetence” with a clear majority of deputies. As governor of the Moquegua region, he is accused of accepting bribes from a construction company in the amount of 2.3 million soles (around 533,000 euros) between 2011 and 2014. The 57-year-old non-party rejects this. Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned in 2018 over corruption allegations.

Conservative parliamentary president Merino took the post of head of state and government on Tuesday and formed a new cabinet. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the Andean country.