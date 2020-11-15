Does electronic voting only have advantages?

The electronic ballot box (and its software) is a project piloted by the Brazilian Supreme Electoral Court. Since the implementation of the latter in 1996, hardware and software projects have been developed by the technical team of the aforementioned institution in collaboration with a local company that emerged as the winner from a tender. Since 2008 all ballot boxes in the country have been based on Linux (Uenux). The approach achieved the lowest error rate in computerized voting and ensured that the readership expression was not harmed. However, observers still believe that electronic voting is a bad idea regardless of the operating system used.

The question of computerized voting is getting a new face as local elections will be held on Sunday 15th November 2020. In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, this is nothing less than Jair Bolsonaro’s first election test. two years after the arrival of extreme power in Brasilia. As part of this opportunity, one of the rules that have been set since the start of the electronic project should not be overridden: With every election, new ballot boxes based on new electronic components and a Linux tag (Uenux) come into play.

Voting software is best known among the Uenux applications. During the voting, the voter enters the candidates’ numbers, checks their data and photos and confirms their vote for each position. This application is also used to control which readers can and cannot vote for this polling station by checking the voter title number and their biometric data. The system ensures the integrity and anonymity of each reader’s votes, verifies the section result, saves files for counting, and prints out the voting slip. The technicians of the regional electoral courts have memory cards for the installation of Linux Uenux (ballot boxes with Linux) in the ballot box with the lists of candidates and voters. It is a process that is repeated with each election.

With Linux Uenux, open source helps to increase the trust of voting machines. The publication of the source code of the voting software platform is considered one of the guarantees for the security of the election results. For this reason, DARPA is developing an open source code voting machine in collaboration with Galois. However, some observers continue to believe that electronic voting is a bad idea regardless of which operating system is relied on. In this context, two questions arise: How do you know that the source code mentioned is actually installed on the computer? Is the system free from material defects that could allow third parties to manipulate in order to change the results of the elections?

One of the goals of the electoral process is to get compelling results to keep everyone happy, especially the winner who is happy with their determination to be a winner, but also the loser who needs solid evidence to acknowledge their defeat. This is why paper seems to be a long time coming due to the potential for interference offered by electronic voting machines.

Source: TSE Brazil

