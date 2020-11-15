Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro want to take Queen Xiaomi out of the throne | Practical video

At least some good news that we can say we had in 2020. Realme is coming to Brazil. Yes, if in 2019 we received Xiaomi, now it is the turn of another brand known for its good value for money to arrive here.

It has not yet started selling its devices nationwide, but we already know of some that are going to be launched and we have prepared a practical test. Today we are going to talk about Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, which were released recently.

Do you want to know now if they are any interesting cell phones for your wishlist? So follow these hands on TudoCelular.com.

Design and construction

The look of these two devices is not unusual and they end up looking like most cell phones. The small differential is at the back, where a strip that takes up an entire piece of the body changes the orientation of the visual pattern, and they’re matte.

In size they are almost the same, but the simpler Realme 7 ends up being bigger, thicker and heavier, if not a little more disturbed in the footprint than its more powerful sibling. On the front, a hole in the upper left corner which is smaller than the Realme 7 Pro.

The finish is all plastic in both, with splash protection only present in the 7 Pro. They pass some good quality air, and while the Realme 7 has a biometric sensor on the side, next to the power button, the 7 Pro is below the display.

The cameras are in a rectangular module, as expected, which is longer and lower in the 7 and higher in the Realme 7. These are two SIM cards with a dedicated slot for the microSD.

Screen and sound

Although they’re almost the same size and both are FullHD 20: 9 in Gorilla Glass 3, they’re two very different displays. The Realme 7 is 6.5 inches and is an IPS with an additional 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 7 Pro has 6.4 inches in a Super AMOLED, which is good for its price range. Although it still has more edges than the cheaper model, it is very bright and with excellent color calibration.

The screen of the Realme 7 is a huge differential in its price range, and brings a fluidity to the use that would not be very possible with not so neat hardware. It’s hard to choose between one or the other here, as the blacks on this one aren’t that deep.

The audio still needs to pass further testing until final analysis, but we have a P2 connection in both. Realme 7, although not stereo, has a good level. The Pro model is stereo and delivers decent sound.

Equipment

If you don’t know, you will know it now. Realme is a sub-brand of OPPO, just like Redmi is from Xiaomi, Honor is from Huawei. These are therefore brands with devices designed to be profitable, losing a bit of finish but bringing a little more neat material.

We don’t have any processors here this year, but some interesting sets that make us curious about the full tests we’re doing. Realme 7 has a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset with 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage.





Its brother has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with 6GB or 8GB of RAM with fast top-of-the-line memory and 128GB of space. If Realme knows how to use prices in Brazil, they will be competitive sets.

Testing is still straightforward and was done by our Italian HDblog partners, but we saw no issues and they ran very multitasking games and also more demanding games.

Where can you see the difference from the latest models? When opening the photo app, at super-fast image processing speed, when opening games or browsing apps. But these are times that do not affect the overall user experience.

In the connections, nothing to complain about. WiFi ac, NFC and GPS on both, with Bluetooth 5.0 on Realme 7 and 5.1 on Realme 7 Pro.

Cameras

As expected, the Realme 7 Pro has four rear cameras, a number that now appears to have become a standard to be achieved at all costs. The main one has a 64-megapixel sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture. It comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel fixed-focus macro, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor for depth of field.

The Realme 7 also has a quad set, with a 48-megapixel f / 1.8 main aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel fixed-focus macro, and a depth-of-field sensor. 2 megapixels.

On the simplest cell phone, the photos with the primary lens are excellent, and they especially surprised you at night when with a weak hand you can take cool photos.

Its ultra-wide camera is also good as long as there is light, although some distortion is clearly visible. Macro photography has the problem of fixed focus, so it only offers interesting creative possibilities if taken carefully from the correct distance to the subject.

With Realme 7 Pro our expectations were higher and the photos are quite good. Don’t expect anything fancy, but they’re good if you don’t want anything special. You notice the deviations when the lighting conditions are not simple, for example with strong light contrasts or in low light.

There are sharp contrasts instead of overdoing the sharpness and warmer colors. At night, this camera juggles night mode, as long as it’s not too dark. Macros are satisfying, and ultra-wide photos are good for everyday memories and recordings, but nothing more than that.

They make 4K video at 30 fps and provide electronic stabilization. The Realme 7 Pro’s 32-megapixel selfies are nice, but have a blurry effect that creates a halo of light that appears even on a sunny day.

In Realme 7, selfies are decent thanks to the 16-megapixel sensor, and there are plenty of options to improve the appearance like in all Chinese products. Up front, both shoot FullHD video at 30 fps.

Drums

If the 90Hz screen is the strong point of Realme 7, it is on the battery that the Realme 7 Pro is different. There is 5,000mAh in the simplest model and 4,500mAh in the 7 Pro. It’s nothing special, but the cat’s jump is in reloading.

Thanks to the power supply provided in the box and its cable, you can charge the Realme 7 Pro from 0 to 100% in 34 minutes, tested and confirmed. The technology is called SuperDart and impresses. And this on a smartphone supposed to be profitable, being the strong point of Realme 7 Pro.

It works because of all the elements involved. The power supply, the cable, the smartphone battery, all have temperature sensors and a dedicated charge management chip.





The battery is split in half, and by using just exactly those items, you have that speed, without overheating the device. Who ends up heating up is the source. In Realme 7, the charger is 30W and takes the smartphone from 0 to 50% in just over 25 minutes.

They will still pass our standardized tests, but our HDblog partners are getting the first results of around 7 hours of screen time on Realme 7, with a few days of careful use (that’s big for some reason) and 6 hours on Realme 7 Pro, normal numbers for the category.

System

Android 10 and fluid system, here is a summary of these two phones with the Realme UI interface. It’s an interface heavily based on Color OS from OPPO, and therefore brings all this face more colorful and full of Chinese interface functions.

Despite some inaccurate translations and a bit of confusion in the menus, they bring a lot of customization possibilities, dark mode, cloning apps, various navigation and gesture methods, sidebar with shortcuts to apps and actions, Always On display, games mode, no bloatware or ads and good stability.

Final considerations

Externally, these devices have fetched aggressive prices starting at just under 1,200 reais. Here with a high dollar the outlook is not good, but they seem determined to fight with Xiaomi, which has brought in some pretty shocking values ​​lately. They will only be successful here if they invest in the price.

The general idea of ​​Realme with these devices is to maintain cost-effectiveness by providing one or the other premium functionality as a differential. Realme 7 Pro has a Super AMOLED display and fast charging at 65W, while Realme 7 has a 90Hz LCD display.

There aren’t many special extras, but they’re enough to attract someone who can’t afford to spend a lot and will choose the premium feature that they can’t find in competitors in the same lineup. It remains to be seen how far they will reach in Brazil, but we can say that we are not very confident.

While the cost-benefit ratio is good, our initial analysis indicates that these are two excellent devices to compete with the brands consolidated here. Let’s wait for the full tests!

And you there? Are you considering a Realme now at the end of the year? Are you just waiting for the prices? What’s your bet on their cost, leave it there!

