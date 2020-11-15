Decisions regarding Corona’s Christmas schedule on November 23.

Berlin (dpa) – At the moment, the Germans cannot expect the partial lockdown of the Corona crisis, which will apply until the end of November, to be relaxed. Federal and state governments are expected to decide on November 23 whether the measures need to be stepped up before Christmas or whether they can be partially relaxed.

For the interim review of the partial lockdown in November planned by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the Federal States on Monday (2 p.m.), contact restrictions have been tightened, a sort of “label” with instructions on how to behave and additional measures to protect groups at risk in the Conversation. The biggest point of contention could be new measures in the school sector.

According to information from the German press agency, several countries pleaded at a preliminary meeting with the chancellery on Sunday to wait another week for the evolution of the numbers of corona infections, which have recently stagnated at a high level. , before making far-reaching decisions. First the “Spiegel” reported the date.

School problem

In principle, it was agreed that schools should remain open to face-to-face education, according to preliminary consultations. However, a majority of countries currently do not wish to change the regulations. The Chancellery, for its part, wishes to talk about the evolution of the distance rules applicable in schools, the size of groups or the introduction of models of passage in class. Here the fronts have hardened, we heard.

Based on additional information, it was deemed likely that there could be a tightening of existing contact restrictions in Monday’s cycle. As of November 2, only members of your own household and another household can be in public, but no more than 10 people. It was now conceivable that other restrictions could be agreed here – for example, that one household and one other person would have to meet.

Is there a corona tag coming up?

It is not unlikely that the federal state cycle will agree on Monday on measures in the field of communication, he said. A kind of “label” is possible, which could contain rules of conduct for children and families, for example. The newspaper “Bild” reported on this. In addition, the protection of groups at risk will play a role again – but this time for the elderly and sick who do not live in a home.

In a preliminary meeting between the heads of the state chancellery and the head of the federal chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), he pointed out that a total of around 500,000 infections had been recorded in Germany during the first corona wave from February to the end of October, learned the dpa. . It is now predictable that another 500,000 cases will be added in November – and that number will double within a month.

This has been dramatic, even though the partial lockdown has ensured that there is currently no exponential increase in the number of infections, it has been warned. If you stay at such a high level of 20,000 new cases per day now, it cannot be accepted.

Monday’s meeting – two weeks after the November contact restrictions took effect – had been scheduled from the start to establish an interim review. Major decisions were not planned from the start. The federal government has said in advance that there can be no relaxation yet.

Merkel had already put citizens in the mood for difficult months on Saturday. “The winter ahead will demand a lot from all of us,” the Chancellor said in her video podcast. “The virus will rule our lives for a long time. It also means that we cannot meet in a carefree way. “Leisure facilities and restaurants are currently closed and hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

Current corona numbers

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 16,947 new corona infections in Germany in one day. That’s 5,514 fewer cases than the previous day with 22,461 new cases reported within 24 hours. The number of recorded cases is generally lower on Sundays, in part because fewer tests are done on weekends. As of Sunday, the number of new infections reported was 16,017.

Saturday’s numbers had declined for the first time in months compared to a Saturday the week before. Even before Saturday, the rate of increase in new infections had plummeted. the 7-day incidence has not recently increased as rapidly as in early November and was 140.4 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population on Friday. The federal government’s goal is to get closer to an incidence of 50. Only then is it possible again to trace the individual contacts of those infected.

Long skid mark virus – “wave not yet broken”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said at a virtual meeting of the Bavarian Youth Union in view of the Corona figures, that “at least a stabilization” is being observed. After that, however, the common goal must be to reduce the numbers. “This virus has an incredibly long skid mark.” Even with very severe restrictions, it would take a long time for the numbers to come down.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) told Union Junge that there would be “no easing under any circumstances – it makes no sense” until the end of November. Looking ahead to federal-state consultations, he added, “Should we extend – possible, we’ll see. If more needs to be done – everything will be decided. Saar Head of Government Tobias Hans (CDU) told the German Editorial Network: ‘We need to critically examine whether the measures we have taken so far are sufficient to bring the infection process under control, or whether us and where we need to improve or even refine. “

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) told “Bild am Sonntag” that despite all efforts, a turning point has not yet been reached. He sees little possibility of opening restaurants and cinemas. “We will have to live with considerable precautionary measures and restrictions for at least four to five months.” Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) told “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday) that it was only when the wave of infections broke out, “and resoundingly – that we can talk about the way we organize Christmas “.

School lessons in restaurants?

Altmaier offered school lessons in closed restaurants and hotels in order to better respect the distance rules. “In classrooms it is often difficult to keep a sufficient distance,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”.

Kiel education researcher and psychologist Olaf Köller encouraged digital home education for older students. Distance education programs should be in place for the long term until the end of March and not just until Christmas, said Köller, who has contributed to several statements from the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences. on the corona pandemic, dpa.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke out in favor of keeping schools open in all cases, but warned against continuing school activities. He told the Funke media group newspapers: “We are entering a situation where school operations are becoming a high risk for children, teachers, parents and grandparents.” He advised dividing the school classes and teaching “with a mask all winter long”. Children aged 10 to 19 are as contagious as adults.

The situation with intensive care beds

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) has demanded that all postponed medical interventions in hospitals be canceled at hotspots in Corona. “It is high time to take the clinics out of regular operation so that we can fully focus on the intensive care units – and not just on Covid-19 patients, but on all critically ill patients,” said the president of DIVI, Uwe Janssens from “Bild am Dimanche.” For this, however, as in spring, clinics are dependent on allowances from the policy.