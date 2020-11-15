Sports

Thiem wins at the start of the ATP finals |

rej November 15, 2020

London (dpa) – US Open winner Dominic Thiem scored an important victory in the tennis pros ATP final on his way to the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old Austrian won his first group game against defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in London 7: 6 (7: 5), 4: 6, 6: 3 After a 2-0 break in the third set and 2:17 hours of play, the world number three converted his second match point.

Thiem and Tsitsipas had faced each other in the final of the tournament of the top eight tennis professionals of the season last year, at that time the Greek was asserting himself in three sets. Thiem’s ​​other opponents in the “London 2020” group are the winner of the French Open from Spain Rafael Nadal and the Russian Andrej Rublev.

The German number one Alexander Zverev is fighting in the group “Tokyo 1970” to get ahead and makes his first appearance Monday (9 p.m. / Sky) against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the almost empty room. The public is not allowed due to the coronavirus crisis. The first and second placed in each group reach the semi-finals.

