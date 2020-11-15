Federal and State Governments Want to Decide on Corona Calendar on November 23

Berlin (dpa) – During deliberations on 23 November, the federal and state governments want to decide whether the November partial lockdown in the corona pandemic should be tightened before Christmas or can be partially relaxed.

According to information from the German news agency, in a preliminary meeting with the chancellery on Sunday, several countries pleaded to wait another week for the development of the numbers of corona infections, which have recently stagnated at a high level. , before making far-reaching decisions. First the “Spiegel” reported the date.

The academic subject emerged as the biggest point of friction in the consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister on Monday (2 p.m.). In principle, it was agreed that schools should remain open to face-to-face education, according to preliminary consultations. However, a majority of countries currently do not wish to change the regulations currently in force. The Chancellery, on the other hand, is ready to talk about changes, for example in the distance rules applicable in schools, the size of groups or the introduction of changing patterns in lessons. Here the fronts have hardened, we heard.

Based on additional information, it was deemed likely that there could be a tightening of existing contact restrictions in Monday’s cycle. As of November 2, only members of your own household and another household can be in public, but no more than 10 people. It was now conceivable that one could agree on another restriction – for example, that one household and one other person could meet.

It is not unlikely that we will agree on measures in the field of communication on Monday, he said. A kind of “label” is possible, which could contain rules of conduct for children and families, for example. The newspaper “Bild” reported on this. In addition, the protection of groups at risk will play a role again – but this time for the elderly and sick who do not live in a home.

In a preliminary meeting between the heads of the state chancellery and the head of the federal chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), he pointed out that a total of around 500,000 infections had been recorded in Germany during the first corona wave from February to the end of October, he said. . It is now predictable that another 500,000 cases will be added in November – and that number will double within a month. This is dramatic, even though the partial lockdown has ensured that there is currently no exponential increase in the number of infections. If you stay at such a high level of 20,000 new cases per day now, it cannot be accepted.

Monday’s meeting – two weeks after the November contact restrictions took effect – had been scheduled from the start to establish an interim review. No major decision was planned. The federal government has said in advance that there can be no relaxation yet.