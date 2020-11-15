Former England national goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies

London (AP) – Ray Clemence, one of the most important goalkeepers in the history of the England national football team, has died, as announced by his former club Liverpool FC and the English association of FA football. Clémence was 72 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Ray Clemence,” tweeted Liverpool FC, with whom Clemence won the national championship three times in 1977, 1978 and 1981, the first time with a 3-1 Final victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has won the UEFA Cup three times and the English Championship five times with his clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

In the goal of the England national team, the keeper played 61 international matches between 1972 and 1983, before taking on the role of goalkeeper coach in 1996 and working for the FA association until his retirement 17 years later.