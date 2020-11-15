Erdogan visits a ghost town in northern Cyprus

Istanbul (AP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the coastal colony of Varosha in northern Cyprus, which was once inhabited by Greek Cypriots, and thus reignited conflict on the divided Mediterranean island.

Erdogan took part in what he himself called a “picnic” on Sunday in the neighborhood of the port city of Famagusta, still closed a few weeks ago. Varosha is under the rule of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), which is recognized only by Turkey. It is clear who the “real owners” of Varosha are, Erdogan said in a joint statement with President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar in Varosha.

Tables have been set up under a pavilion on the beach, as can be seen in the photos. The Turkish president was accompanied by ultra-nationalist politician Devlet Bahceli, with whom Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative AKP has a government alliance in Turkey. Both were greeted by stormy and rainy weather.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus in the south, Nikos Anastasiades, called Erdogan’s visit to the coastal colony of Varosha an “unprecedented provocation” on Saturday. He also accused Erdogan of undermining the efforts of the United Nations (UN), which wants to start new negotiations to overcome the division of the Mediterranean island.

The seemingly harmless ‘picnic’ is symbolic and further straining relations with Cyprus and Greece, with which Ankara is already fighting for natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean. From the point of view of Cyprus, an EU country, Erdogan’s visit to Varosha is one more step towards the final division of the island. In a speech in Lefkosa, northern Cyprus, Erdogan called for talks on a two-state solution.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 after a Greek coup and Turkish military intervention. To the north there is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey; the Republic of Cyprus in the south has been a member of the EU since 2004. A UN-controlled buffer zone, in which the 1974 status quo must be preserved, separates the two parts of the island.

Famagusta in the east of the island is a symbol of division. When Turkish tanks advanced on the city in August 1974, around 40,000 residents of the Greek Cypriot district of Varosha had to leave their homes.

Varosha was once a popular seaside resort where American actress Elisabeth Taylor spent her vacations. After the Turkish intervention, the former tourist stronghold was declared a restricted military zone. The region has since resembled a ghost town. Hotels and houses are falling apart. For decades, the UN has demanded that the ghost town’s former residents – almost all Greek Cypriots – be able to return to their hometowns under UN administration.

But despite international criticism, the Turkish Cypriot government partially opened Varosha for the first time since 1974 in early October. A large stretch of beach has since been made accessible to holidaymakers and locals alike. Nicosia suspects Ankara and the Tatar hardline gradually opening up other parts of Famagusta after the beach and then opening them up for settlement – contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

Legal professionals in Nicosia see an elaborate pattern behind the actions. Because only the beach was opened and not the city itself, from Ankara’s point of view, the status quo did not change after 1974. In order to make the beach accessible to vacationers and tourists, essential changes had to be brought into the ghost town. Two central streets have been re-paved as part of the partial opening and lead through town to the beach. The Turkish Cypriot government has established cycle paths and planted trees. The EU has criticized him on several occasions. An extra step could be bars, cafes and shops such as car rental companies and travel agencies – and ultimately hotels. It would be like a gradual settlement, hence the criticism of Nicosia.

Analysts said the government of northern Cyprus, with the backing of Ankara, could go further and call on former residents of Varosha to seek repayment of their property or compensation. With that, the Greek Cypriots will recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Anyone moving to Famagusta would also have to live under the Turkish Cypriot administration. The Greek Cypriots are unlikely to be ready for either.

The solution to the Cyprus issue is now still a long way off. The United Nations aims to form a federation of two politically equal countries – a Greek Cypriot in the south and a Turkish Cypriot in the north. The Turkish Cypriot side has so far called for the formation of a flexible confederation with a weak central government. Turkish troops are expected to stay on the island. With the election of extremist Tatars as president in October, northern Cyprus has moved away from its original position. The new president – like Erdogan – advocates a two-state solution.