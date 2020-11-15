In the red! Oi reports financial results with billionaire loss and increased debt

In receivership and in the face of proposals to sell its mobile division, the operator Oi has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, with figures that worry, this because the company has increased its debt, has had a decrease of turnover and recorded a loss of customers, although it has grown in the fiber optic mode.

The net loss was 2.63 billion reais, a reduction of 54.1% from the same period in 2019. During this period, Oi invested heavily in fiber internet service, even because it is the only growing service in the segment. Residential. There were 1.6 million households connected to FTTH technology, 336.5% more than in 2019, with 7.9 million households able to subscribe to the technology. However, this positive figure is eclipsed by cuts in other fixed services.

According to the report, fiber services account for 24% of revenue for residential products, followed by copper broadband, which corresponds to 20%, and DTH television, 23%. This service is still behind traditional landline telephony, which accounts for a third of Oi Fixo’s finances. According to the operator, only 5% of customers use speeds above 200 Mbps.

In the mobile division, the report shows a decrease of 3.2% in revenue for the year and 2.7% in customer base. However, the operator managed to increase the postpaid base by 3.7%, or 33.7 million lines, of which 23.8% prepaid and 9.9 million postpaid. During the period, Oi launched 5G DSS in Brasilia, with 80% coverage of the city.

Oi’s expectation is to end the judicial reorganization process in October 2021, and until then she has to auction assets, such as tower units and data centers, which is still expected to happen in November, and the mobile division dispute is expected to end in December. .

Oi’s mobile division has a fixed price of R $ 15 billion, but operators Claro, TIM and Vivo have made a joint proposal of R $ 16.5 billion, and the operators are confident they will complete the agreement, and their position covers offers. other proposals.