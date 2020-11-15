Netflix reveals the reason for canceling so many shows (and that’s not what you think)

The streaming platform is accused of having canceled many more productions than rival projects.

“Away” was one of those cases.

The list goes on, but “Away”, “The Society”, “I Am Not Okay With This” or “The End of the F *** ing World” are recent examples of series canceled by Netflix. In recent years, the streaming platform has been accused of shutting down productions for no apparent reason and doing so much more often than HBO or Amazon, for example.

Faced with these accusations and the fact that many of these cancellations have outraged fans – having even created groups on social networks to no longer subscribe to the service in protest – the platform decided to react. Bela Bajaria, director of global programming at Netflix, explained that this was just a marketing strategy (which doesn’t always go well). According to the manager, around 67% of the series are renewed, but the cancellation of productions is always painful, whatever the context.

“It’s not easy to cancel a playoff and nobody likes to do that. However, this is sometimes necessary. And despite our tactic of releasing entire seasons instead of just weekly episodes to get more users to watch the show. Sometimes, even that does not work and it makes us lose money, “he says, quoted by the American magazine” Deadline “.

“What makes Netflix the most proud is to entertain the world,” he continues. “I want us to always be at the forefront [disso] and I love that we do it in so many ways, ”he adds, without saying more.

Bela Bajaria also took the opportunity to give examples of series which, for example, have been broadcast for many years, such as “The Crown” and “Grace & Frankie”.

In short, frequent cancellations of Netflix series only serve two purposes: audience and audience impact.