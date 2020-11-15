S Pen, Exynos 2100, and camera support: what Samsung is up to for the Galaxy S21 line

We only have a few months to find out what Samsung is going to show with its new flagship line, as the Galaxy S21 line is expected to be announced in a few months, likely between late January and early February. And to heat up the angst of these releases, the Android Police portal has released a full spec sheet and features as the next high-end Samsung family.

The portal claims to have seen the official press presentations of the new devices, but has not released them to protect the identity of sources heard by the portal, confirming that there will be three new devices, which are expected to follow the trade name. sequential from the one adopted this year, that is, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, which are respectively codenamed O1, T2 and P3. Let’s go to the details:

Design, colors and chipset

The source heard by the portal says that the most basic model in the line will have a plastic rear and the more advanced will have a glass construction on the back. There are still doubts about the material that will be used by the Galaxy S21 Plus because, according to the source, the public response to plastic has been more positive than expected. Still on the construction side, Android Police has confirmed that the leaked render files are accurate.

This means, in practice, that the design of the camera, the module of which jumps out from the upper left side of the back will be part of the design, and the frame and the relief of the camera will have different colors, depending on the color of the camera. the device. Speaking of colors, the trade names of the models will be: Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White and Phantom Pink for the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet and, finally, The S21 Ultra will only be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black colors.

Inside, the controversy will continue. The lineup will include two processors, the Snapdragon 875, which has yet to be announced and will be used in some markets, and the Exynos 2100, which Samsung promises to be on par or better than Qualcomm’s chip, although the basis of comparison is not yet clear. . Sources heard by Android Police also say that the model will be more energy efficient than previous generations, which will have a direct impact on battery life. Obviously, both chips, from Samsung and Qualcomm, will support 5G, and only the most advanced phones will support Wi-Fi 6E.

Battery, screens and S Pen

In terms of battery capacity, Android Police reports that the models will have 4000mAh (Galaxy S21), 4800mAh (S21 Plus), and 5000 (S21 Ultra). Maximum charging speeds have not been confirmed, but all three models will have fast charging of at least 25W, as is already happening in this year’s models.

On screens, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, but without the adaptive update feature as happened on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the sizes show that the models will virtually follow suit. this year’s line, that is, S21 with 6.2 inches, 6.7 for the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra with 6.8 inches, with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, with a Maximum brightness reaching 1600 nits.

The S21 Ultra, according to sources heard by Android police, will support the S Pen, but it won’t be included in the box, and Samsung is expected to have cases that include the pen, which would come attached to the outside of the body of the phone.

Cameras and video

Everything indicates that in the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, they will keep the same camera sensor presented in the S20 and S20 Plus, with 12MP main, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide, whose sensor specifications have not yet been confirmed. , but must be natural evolutions or high-end sensors in 2020.

However, there will be changes on the S21 Ultra, especially in the sensors. The main one will have an improved 108 MP lens, a second version of that used in this year’s flagships, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide and two other telephoto lenses: a 3x optic and a 10x super telephoto lens, which will have 1030% larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on 3x and 10x optical lenses, which will enable the 100x spatial zoom function. The S21 Ultra’s laser autofocus will correct the S20 Ultra’s focusing issues.

All cameras will have the ability to record in 4K at 60 fps, which was limited to the primary lens, and the Super Steady feature can be used to record at 30 fps, and the camera can automatically switch between 30 and 60 frames. per second depending on lighting conditions. Another gain will be the ability to shoot at 8K at 30 fps, which will come with dual recording capabilities, with front and rear. Night mode will benefit from manual controls and Moon mode will also have improvements.

Prices

The Galaxy S21 series appears to be, according to Android Police, a real upgrade over the previous generation, and rumors point to a price reduction to make the model more competitive and also to respond to the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. , but not yet there are exact prices to disclose.