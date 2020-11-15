Protests against Lukashenko: hundreds of arrests in Belarus

Minsk (dpa) – Masked security forces in Belarus (Belarus) have countered further protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko with massive violence.

In the capital Minsk, men in uniform on Sunday used tear gas and stun grenades against peaceful protesters, as shown in videos broadcast on the Telegram news channel. In this way, they broke up individual rallies. Eyewitnesses also reported rubber bullets. Human rights group Wesna spoke of more than 460 arrests. Among them were again journalists.

You could see how the protesters fled the men in uniform or prevented the arrests. There were arguments. The security forces beat people several times. Men in uniform with assault rifles could be seen in the streets. Police dragged and transported women and men in prisoners’ trucks and minibuses.

There were several injured. A woman was reportedly hit in the foot by a sound grenade. Video showed an unconscious man on a patch of grass receiving medical treatment from men in uniform. He would have been beaten beforehand.

Several thousand people were in large groups in Minsk. They shouted something like “Long live Belarus”. Reliable estimates were not available at the start as the crowd was divided between several rallies. There were also actions in other cities. Sunday demonstrations are the most popular.

Again, around 15 metro stations in Minsk were blocked so that protesters could not enter the city center. Mobile internet has also been largely disabled – this time in the morning. The authorities wanted to make it more difficult to meet at the meetings. In addition, several streets and squares were cordoned off, some with heavy equipment.

Since the presidential election of August 9, the country has been going through a serious domestic political crisis. Lukashenko, 66, was declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. The EU no longer recognizes him as president. The opposition sees civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner. She fled to Lithuania, an EU country, fearing for her safety.

It was now the 99th day of the protest. Protesters remembered the death of a 31-year-old a few days ago. The man the democratic movement worships as a hero has reportedly been attacked. A day later, he died of his injuries. “We will not forgive the death of Roman Bondarenko,” Tichanovskaya wrote before the Telegram protests began. The Belarusian people must continue to fight together for freedom and their life.

Civil rights activist Tichanovskaya spoke of around 18,000 people who have reportedly been arrested since the protests began. An alleged internal report by security authorities was broadcast on Telegram, in which nearly 26,000 people were arrested. The Interior Ministry recently gave no information on the number of arrests. Lukashenko had repeatedly threatened to crack down on his electrical device.

In interviews with several foreign media outlets, the 66-year-old made it clear again that he did not want to leave his post. “Even if I am alone, I will fight with my hands for what I have built for a quarter of a century.” He refused to speak to his opponents.