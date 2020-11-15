Sea-Eye Rescue Service with Another Vessel

Migrants also board boats during the Corona crisis to come to Europe from across the Mediterranean. Hundreds are in distress. The sea rescue organization Sea-Eye is now planning to deploy another vessel alongside the “Alan Kurdi”.

Regensburg (dpa) – In view of the increasing migration with non-navigable boats across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the sea rescue organization Sea-Eye wishes to use another vessel in addition to the ‘Alan Kurdi’.

The ship is lying in a port in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for conversion and will initially sail under the name “Sea-Eye 4”, the Regensburg organization announced.

“We just need a lot more rescue ships,” German news agency spokesperson Gorden Isler said. With the “Sea-Eye 4”, he said, there will then be seven ocean-going vessels from various organizations that are suitable for rescue at sea. Only one of them, operated by the Spanish Open Arms rescuers, is currently active in the Mediterranean. However, ships are regularly stranded, he criticized.

The new project is largely funded by 434,000 euros from the Hanover-based United4Rescue sea rescue alliance. The “Sea-Eye 4” must be put into service as soon as possible.

Dozens of people have drowned crossing the Mediterranean Sea in recent days. When a boat fell off the Libyan coast, at least 74 people were killed on Thursday, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The day before, the Spanish humanitarian organization Open Arms had saved more than 110 people from distress off Libya. Five people could only be saved dead. A total of six people lost their lives, including a baby.

On Saturday, Italian rescuers rescued around 30 migrants in distress south of the island of Lampedusa, as the coast guard announced on Sunday. People had capsized their boat earlier. Two rescued had to be treated by a doctor.

According to the IOM, which is part of the United Nations, around 900 people drowned in the Mediterranean trying to illegally reach mainland Europe this year. 11,000 migrants have been returned to Libya, where they are at risk of violence and exploitation. Recently the number of level crossings has increased. In Italy, more than 780 arrivals from Libya have been recorded since the beginning of October.