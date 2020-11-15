Woman traveling with him: Minister Müller rejects criticism

Berlin (dpa) – The Development Ministry has rejected criticism of Minister Gerd Müller’s accompanying his wife on trips abroad.

“It is correct that the minister was accompanied by his wife on his trips to Africa and to crisis and refugee areas, which is possible for members of the government,” said a spokesperson for the agency. German press.

The “Bild am Sonntag” reported that Müller was criticized for taking his wife with him in government machines on trips abroad, but had banned opposition politicians from traveling with him. Also, it is not known how much his wife paid for the trips.

The ministry spokesman said Müller had been accompanied by his wife on the government plane five times during this legislative period and four times by scheduled flight at his own expense. All costs incurred, for example visas, hotel and meals, as well as proportional flight costs for flight preparation have been paid at the maximum rate of 100%.

“Accompanying the wife had no influence on the possibility of specialized politicians traveling with them,” said the spokesperson. Journalists and experts regularly participate in the trips. Several members of the opposition factions also accompanied the minister.

Christoph Hoffmann, spokesperson for development policy of the FDP parliamentary group, told “Bild am Sonntag”: “There was no invitation during the entire legislature. I have mentioned this several times. “Even the Greens’ development policy spokesperson Uwe Kekeritz has not been allowed to accompany Müller once since 2014, the newspaper reported. The parliamentary group’s development policy spokesperson SPD, Sascha Raabe, was briefly discharged again during a trip to Africa in February 2020 as there was no room left in the government machine because of Müller’s wife.

According to “Bild am Sonntag”, Müller would be the only federal cabinet minister who took the opportunity to take his wife with him into the government machine.

The “Passauer Neue Presse” said Müller: “The allegations are completely absurd. I made 24 trips abroad during this legislative period. My wife accompanied me five times on a government plane and four times on a regular plane. All resulting costs were paid one hundred percent privately. “These trips would also have led to refugee camps or slums.” My wife helps me especially when I speak to the women concerned, on issues such as circumcision, birth control or rape.