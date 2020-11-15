Seventh World Cup triumph: Hamilton sets Schumacher record

Istanbul (dpa) – Overwhelmed by a huge emotional charge, otherwise cool Lewis Hamilton screamed under his helmet.

“When I crossed the line I was hit and I burst into tears. I just couldn’t figure it out, ”the Briton said. With his seventh World Cup triumph, he set Michael Schumacher’s eternal record.

The 35-year-old Formula 1 superstar had the competition under control even in the toughest conditions of the Turkish Grand Prix, but not himself. “I very rarely lose control. In the last laps, however, I had to tell myself that I was going to hold on, ”said Hamilton after his tenth victory of the season.

He also hid his watery eyes in Istanbul behind his mirrored visor when Sebastian Vettel was the first to kneel beside the black lacquered Silver Arrow, shaking his hand respectfully and saying: ‘We are looking at you today’ hui as you write the story. It is admirable. Hamilton later explained that he didn’t want people around the world to see his tears.

It took a few minutes for him to be overjoyed, he took off his helmet, got out of his car and ran into the arms of his delighted Mercedes crew. Not long before, he had taken the next step in his extraordinary career. The exceptional talent pushed Mexican Sergio Perez in Racing Point and former champion Vettel in Ferrari to places two and three. “I couldn’t have done better,” Mercedes Motorsport Director Toto Wolff told his star driver.

After the fourth final race of the season, Hamilton can no longer be moved forward. He has 307 league points and is unrivaled in front of his stable rival Valtteri Bottas. As 14th, the Finn has nothing to do with the fight for the top and has even been lapped up. For a long time, the cars of the world constructors champion Mercedes could not cope with the new asphalt. Hamilton had started only from sixth place, but once again showed all his class on a particularly slippery and rainy track.

Hamilton was slowed down by Vettel for a long time in the battle for fourth place, but took the lead on lap 38 and managed to hold it. Vettel was also able to convince after a good start and was rewarded with the first podium this season. It was only two turns before the end of the race that he took advantage of a mistake by teammate Charles Leclerc and celebrated by far his best result of the year.

In terms of sport, Hamilton has now reached the top and is statistically tied with the greatest racing driver in history to date. There is no doubt that if he continues his career as planned, he can still overtake Schumacher. The negotiations will pick up speed after the title victory. “We want him in the car and he wants the Mercedes,” Wolff said. Track number eight and maybe more is possible. “He’s right in the middle of his job and there’s something more to it,” Wolff said.

“For all the kids who dream of the impossible, you can do it!” Hamilton said. He wants to be a role model, because as the first black champion in the premier class of motorsport, he had to overcome many obstacles. “When I was younger there was no one in this sport who looked like me. It was easy to think that it was impossible for me to be there, ”he said, adding:“ I hope my performance shows that no matter where you are from and you should be dreaming big. .

But Hamilton has long been interested in more than just a fast car. His gaze hasn’t just continued since the outbreak of the Corona crisis. He wants to have a positive influence on people’s lives, is actively involved in the fight against racism and for more diversity in society, and he is also concerned about protecting the climate and the environment.

“The title of the driver does not necessarily have an impact on people’s lives. Trying to improve conditions for people around the world – to create equal human rights – is the most important thing for me, ”said Hamilton. Remarkable words from the staunch vegan who has changed dramatically in recent years. “It has developed a lot. As a driver and as a person outside the car, ”Wolff said.

Gone are the days of public romance with pop star Nicole Scherzinger, he has also given up on his private jet and now prefers to use his social media channels with more than 20.5 million followers on Instagram to draw attention to his grievances, to present a fashion collection designed by him or music he has composed himself. Or just for some videos with her dog Roscoe.

When it comes to sport, Hamilton has long been the benchmark. He holds the records for the most pole positions (97) and the most Grand Prix victories (94). He won his first world title in a McLaren in 2008, in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now in 2020 six more have followed in a Mercedes. He suffered the only loss in the Silver Arrow in 2016 when Nico Rosberg became champion and then ended his career.

Hamilton’s dad had four jobs at the same time so little Lewis could get into motorsport. They were laughed at for wanting to make their Formula 1 dream come true. “My father always said I should let the actions speak for themselves. Hope this performance spoke for itself, “Hamilton said:” I’m very strong, but I couldn’t do it without people like my dad. “