Trump tweets about elections – US faces new wave of corona

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump appears to be getting closer to admitting his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. On Sunday, he commented on a tweet from a TV presenter with doubts about Biden’s success with the words: “He won because the election was rigged.”

It was twelve days after the election that Trump used the words “he won” for the first time – but his lawsuits against the election result continue. Shortly after, Trump referred to an upcoming appearance for his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who spoke out against voter fraud. A few hours earlier, he had entrusted Guiliani with responsibility for complaints.

A spokesman for Trump’s Republicans in Germany, Jeffrey Jowett, told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (Monday) that there had been “obvious electoral fraud” in at least five US states. “We never claimed that the whole election was tampered with, but small changes in some districts could have a significant effect on the outcome of the election,” he said. It is open to the modernization of the right to vote. Democracy in the United States will not be damaged by the current tensions.

As a huge corona wave developed in the United States, the president, who was in office until January 20, dove deeper and deeper into conspiracy theories about his electoral defeat. Trump tweeted about rumors that the software used in the vote count was susceptible to attack by hackers and that the votes cast for him were attributed to his challenger Biden. The authorities rejected it. Election winner Biden continues to prepare to take office. This includes, in particular, the fight against the pandemic.

Trump denies Biden’s camp access to government infrastructure. His lawyers have filed lawsuits in several states but have so far failed to present convincing evidence of electoral fraud. Various lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona failed on Friday alone.

During the election campaign, the Republican president repeatedly asserted that the United States would soon be over the mountain in the Corona crisis. In fact, the situation is getting worse. As of Friday, there was a maximum of 177,224 new infections within 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). 166,555 new infections were recorded on Saturday – a drop for the first time in several days. Republican governors are now increasingly taking more stringent measures such as regulating masks – most recently in North Dakota and West Virginia.

Trump played golf at his club near Washington on Saturday. On the way, he briefly waved from the car to supporters who had gathered in the center of the capital for a demonstration of support. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany spoke of a million attendees on Twitter. On the flip side, observer and media ratings only hit 10,000. Trump himself has announced that there are hundreds of thousands. His government had already started its mandate by exaggerating the number of participants in the inauguration in 2017.

A week ago when Biden’s victory was announced, many more people celebrated on the streets of Washington. Unlike then, many Trump supporters did not wear masks. Subsequently, there were occasional brawls between supporters and opponents of the president. One person was injured by stab wounds, as reported by Fox television. Two police officers were also injured. There were 20 arrests.

According to its boss Enrique Tarrio, the far-right American organization Proud Boys does not want to use violence in its commitment to Trump as US president. “We will remain peaceful, definitely,” Tarrio told Tagesspiegel (Monday) on the sidelines of the demonstration. If Biden’s success were to be confirmed, the Proud Boys would “have a beer and go out and protest”, and certainly “peacefully but mightily”. During the election campaign, Trump called on the Proud Boys to “prepare”. This had been interpreted by some as an endorsement of the violence.

According to the calculations of the American media, Democrat Biden clearly won the presidential election. It therefore has at least 306 voters, 270 are necessary for victory. With his victory in 2016, Trump managed to win exactly 306 voters on his side and then referred to a “crushing” victory. In the United States, the president is not elected directly, but by voters who follow the results of elections in their states.