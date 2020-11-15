Portuguese director awarded at the Seville European Film Festival

“Um Fio de Baba Escarlate”, by Carlos Conceição, won the prize for revelation.

A title for Portugal.

After Ana Rocha de Sousa, at the Venice Film Festival, and João Nuno Pinto, at the Mostra in Valencia, another Portuguese director wins an international award. “Um Fio de Baba Escarlate”, Carlos Conceição’s latest film, has just received the Revelation Award for best European director at the Seville Film Festival.

The event, which took place between November 6 and 14, honored the film which premiered in October at the 28th edition of Curtas Vila do Conde – International Film Festival. He talks about the peaceful life of a serial killer in Lisbon who is shaken when an unusual incident suddenly turns him into a social media star. Matthieu Charneau, Joana Ribeiro and Leonor Silveira are some of the names that are part of the cast.

The Spanish jury, quoted by promoter Agência da Curta-Metragem, awarded the prize of five thousand euros to this film for “having been a provocative reading on the inability to accept the stylization of the feminicide typical of classical giallo in a context current situation where society rejects the representation of violence against women ”.

Carlos Conceição reacted to the award: “It is an honor to read the jury’s statement and realize that the film has been understood and appreciated for what it really means to me and the team.”

The director has already had other accolades. His first short film, “Carne” (2010), won a FNAC New Talent Award at Indielisboa in 2010, while “Versailles” (2013) premiered at the Locarno Festival. He is also responsible for “Coelho Mau” (2017) and “Serpentário” (2019).