Netflix News This Week [15/11/20]

Today is Sunday, and here we keep the tradition. If for some it is pasta and chicken day, family lunch, now is the time to bring you the news on Netflix so that you can marathon after exercising your civic duty.

Speaking of political systems, this week’s highlight is the fourth season of “The Crown”, the popular Netflix original series that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II. A slew of other original titles are coming to the streaming service’s library, such as the movie “The Princess and the Plebeian – New Adventure”, the reality show “Casa Pronta para Natal”, the series “Sankofa – L ‘Afrique qui habite’ and the third season of the series ‘L’Origine de la Saveur’.

Without further ado, let’s move on to Netflix News of the Week.