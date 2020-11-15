International

Netflix News This Week [15/11/20]

rej November 15, 2020

Today is Sunday, and here we keep the tradition. If for some it is pasta and chicken day, family lunch, now is the time to bring you the news on Netflix so that you can marathon after exercising your civic duty.

Speaking of political systems, this week’s highlight is the fourth season of “The Crown”, the popular Netflix original series that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II. A slew of other original titles are coming to the streaming service’s library, such as the movie “The Princess and the Plebeian – New Adventure”, the reality show “Casa Pronta para Natal”, the series “Sankofa – L ‘Afrique qui habite’ and the third season of the series ‘L’Origine de la Saveur’.

Without further ado, let’s move on to Netflix News of the Week.

rej

Related Articles

November 13, 2020
1

Global Polypropylene Foam Packaging Material Market Set for Rapid Growth in the Forecast Period 2020–2026 – Market Research Store

October 26, 2020
0

Global Calcium Phosphate Market 2020 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Players | Nitta Gelatin Inc, Mianzhu Panlong Mineral, Yunnan Xinlong, Timab, Jindi Chemical

Platinum Target Market
October 27, 2020
2

Global Platinum Target Market in the Mining Industry 2020-2025 | Impact of COVID-19

Zirconia Market
October 30, 2020
19

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Growth To Increase Manifold By 2026 | Know About Manufacturers by Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings

Close