London sees progress towards a Brexit trade pact

London (AP) – UK Brexit negotiator David Frost sees progress in negotiations on a trade pact with the EU. “There has been progress in a positive direction in recent days,” Frost wrote on Twitter shortly before he arrived for a new round of negotiations in Brussels.

“We now have essentially a common text of the contract, although there is of course still no agreement on important points.”

The European Union has, however, complained of a lack of movement after the last round of negotiations. The same issues have been stuck for months – including the rules for EU fishermen in UK waters and the common conditions of competition.

Sunday afternoon, Frost wanted to start a new round of negotiations with European negotiator Michel Barnier. “We have traded almost every day since October 22,” the Briton tweeted. Hurry up. Several deadlines have already been exceeded. A trade deal is expected to be ratified on both sides before it can enter into force at the end of the year.

Britain had already left the EU at the end of January. Until the end of December, however, there is still a transitional phase in which the same rules largely apply. Without a deal, there will be tariffs, border traffic jams and other trade barriers. Negotiations could continue to fail, Frost warned on Twitter – businesses should prepare.

“The time is coming when businesses really need to know what they are preparing for,” UK Environment Minister George Eustice said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. The coming week is “a week when things must move”.

Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney warned on Sky News that a deal could fail because Britain adheres to its Home Market law. The proposed law partially violates the laboriously negotiated and already valid Brexit deal. “Under no circumstances will the EU ratify a new deal if the UK government breaks an existing deal that is not even twelve months old, and therefore international law,” Coveney said. Nevertheless, he still considers an agreement to be “doable”.

The leader of the conservative European People’s Party, Martin Weber, called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to row. “Johnson needs to come to his senses and compromise. Only then can we prevent further damage to the people and the economy of Britain and the EU, ”he told the German editorial network.