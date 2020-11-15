Test tournament as a starting point: confidence in LED increases

Wolfsburg / Munich (dpa) – With the good start of the preparatory tournament, hopes for a start to the season are growing in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL).

There are growing signs that the long wait could end in the second half of December and that clubs will resume play after a nine-month hiatus. “I have a feeling that maybe we can start at full speed,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Karl-Heinz Fliegauf of the German news agency. “It would of course be very good for ice hockey and for our league.”

A new start will be decided at a general meeting on Thursday. Fliegauf brushes aside criticism of the late decision after two postponements to the start of the season: “I think we’ve done a lot of good so far and that we still have the reins of the action in our hands. I think it was fair to wait. “If it was clear how many clubs would be in the game, one could ‘firmly assume that we have things in the drawer that we then take out’.

The pre-tournament does not answer the question of whether a season could be played with all or less than the usual 14 teams. Six teams decided not to participate in the test due to financial difficulties. But now it is becoming evident in more and more places that they can still manage economically to provide a team, even if they are planning without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

Even for a top club like Adler Mannheim, it’s a “great economic risk,” said partner Daniel Hopp. In particular, the Kölner Haie with the highest average attendance in the league suffers from the fact that he currently has to play without an audience.

In recent days, the Nürnberg Ice Tigers and ERC Ingolstadt have officially announced that they have made sure. Like Cologne, none of the participants appear in the test tournament, which is based on the initiative of the Telekom transfer portal MagentaSport. There is also a tendency for LED involvement in sharks.

The test games have been going on since Wednesday with sometimes strange results, but they are not in the foreground. Eisbären Berlin lost 1: 5 to Schwenninger Wild Wings on Friday, and on Saturday Grizzlys Wolfsburg won 7: 0 against weakened Düsseldorf, EG.

It is more important to properly implement a “pioneering role” and to set a “good example” with the hygiene concepts that have been developed, “for the start, which I hope will come”, has said Fliegauf: “The processes worked well.