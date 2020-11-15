US faces new corona wave – Trump tweets about elections

Washington (AP) – A massive corona wave is forming in the United States. Outgoing President Donald Trump, meanwhile, dives deeper and deeper into conspiracy theories about his electoral defeat.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted rumors that the software used in the vote count had been vulnerable to hacker attacks and that the votes cast for him had been cast on his challenger Joe Biden. The authorities rejected it. Election winner Biden continued to prepare to take office. This includes, in particular, the fight against the pandemic. The date of the change of power is January 20.

Even more than a week after Biden’s success was announced, Trump has still refused to admit defeat. He prevented Biden’s camp from accessing government infrastructure. His lawyers have filed lawsuits in several states, but are unable to present convincing evidence of the alleged electoral fraud. Various lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona failed on Friday alone. Trump gave his confidant Rudy Giuliani a legal order. The former New York mayor is expected to lead legal efforts, Trump tweeted on Sunday evening.

During the election campaign, the Republican president repeatedly asserted that the United States would soon be over the mountain in the Corona crisis. In fact, the situation is getting worse. As of Friday, there was a maximum of 177,224 new infections within 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). 166,555 new infections were recorded on Saturday – a drop for the first time in several days. Republican governors are now increasingly taking more stringent measures such as regulating masks – most recently in North Dakota and West Virginia.

Trump played golf at his club near Washington on Saturday. On the way, he briefly waved from the car to supporters who had gathered in the center of the capital for a demonstration of support. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany spoke of a million attendees on Twitter. On the flip side, observer and media ratings only hit 10,000. Trump himself has announced that there are hundreds of thousands. His government had already started its mandate by exaggerating the number of participants in the inauguration in 2017.

A week ago when Biden’s victory was announced, many more people celebrated on the streets of Washington. Contrary to this, many participants in the Trump protest were not wearing masks. Subsequently, there were occasional brawls between supporters and opponents of the president. One person was injured by stab wounds, as reported by Fox television. Two police officers were also injured. There were 20 arrests.

According to its boss Enrique Tarrio, the far-right American organization Proud Boys does not want to use violence in its commitment to Trump as US president. “We will remain peaceful, definitely,” Tarrio told Tagesspiegel (Monday) on the sidelines of the demonstration. If Biden’s success were to be confirmed, the Proud Boys would “have a beer and go out and protest”, and certainly “peacefully but mightily”. During the election campaign, Trump called on the Proud Boys to “prepare”. This had been interpreted by some as an endorsement of the violence.

According to the calculations of the American media, Democrat Biden clearly won the presidential election. It therefore comes down to 306 votes from the electorate, 270 are needed for victory. With his victory in 2016, Trump managed to win exactly 306 voters on his side and then referred to a “crushing” victory. In the United States, the president is not elected directly, but by voters who follow the results of elections in their states.

Trump first publicly expressed doubts on Friday evening about his ability to stay in the White House. “This government is not going to lock up,” he said during an appearance in the White House rose garden devoted to corona vaccines. “I hope – whatever happens in the future, who knows which government it will be, I think it will show.” But I can assure you that this government is not going to lock up. “