Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia has more time to leave

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – After all fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus has ended, Armenia will have more time to withdraw its troops.

An adviser to the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, announced it to Azerbaijani state agency Azertac in the capital Baku on Sunday.

More precisely, this is the Kelbecer region in the northwest of Karabakh. Armenian troops should have withdrawn by Sunday. This provides for an agreement between the two countries which was concluded a few days ago with the mediation of Russia. The deadline has now been extended by ten days until November 25.

Armenia justified the delay on the grounds that only one route could be used for the withdrawal. Earlier there were reports that the Armenians in Karabakh, Armenia, left their homes before the arrival of Azerbaijani troops. Some set fire to their buildings. Photos showed how people left their homes with their belongings.

Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh with around 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union around 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. In the new war, Azerbaijan took over large parts of the region. The country has relied on international law and has seen support from its “brother state” Turkey. Armenia, in turn, relies on Russia as a protecting power.