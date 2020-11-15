Rangnick trusts RB Leipzig with title

Leipzig (AP) – Ralf Rangnick sees RB Leipzig’s first title win thanks to team strength this season.

“They are currently finalists, they are still doing well in the Cup and the Champions League. I think it is possible that they will win a title this year, “the former head coach and sporting director of RB Leipzig said on Sunday in” one-two-assists “at Sport1. “When I look at the scale of the squad, Leipzig doesn’t need to hide from Bayern or Dortmund. But at the top, we also agree, Bavaria has a different quality, ”said the 62-year-old.

Rangnick praises the work of RB head coach Julian Nagelsmann in the highest tones. “Julian has developed the team again, that’s exactly why we waited another year for him when he signed, because we promised ourselves that on his part: that he would develop the team further. and would take it to another level he has shown so far. “