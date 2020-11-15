Proud Boys boss promises no violence to vote against Trump

Berlin (AP) – According to its boss Enrique Tarrio, the right-wing American organization Proud Boys does not want to resort to violence in its commitment to Donald Trump as American president.

“We will remain peaceful, definitely,” Tarrio told Berlin’s Tagesspiegel on the sidelines of a protest for Trump in Washington on Saturday.

If Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory were to be confirmed, the Proud Boys would “have a beer and go out to protest,” and certainly “peacefully but powerfully,” the Florida businessman said. His organization now has 12,000 to 15,000 members. If Biden were to become president, the Proud Boys would back another Trump candidacy in 2024: “He would definitely have to run again if he loses this time.”

Trump had said in a televised duel with Biden at the Proud Boys during the election campaign that they should be “ready.” This had been interpreted by some as a tolerance for violence, especially since the organization is also associated with violent riots like in Charlottesville. Tarrio, who grew up in Florida, describes himself as an Afro-Cuban and “American supremacist.” The term “white supremacists” designates the supporters of the thesis of white superiority, thus Tarrio speaks of American superiority. Members of the Proud Boys attended the rally of Trump supporters against election fraud in Washington on Saturday.